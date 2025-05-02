Embassy Bank Honored as “Best Bank & Mortgage Company” in Lehigh Valley for Fourth Consecutive Year

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embassy Bank For the Lehigh Valley is proud to announce that it has once again been named Best Bank & Mortgage Company by the Who’s Who in Business survey, featured in Lehigh Valley Style magazine. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Embassy has received this distinguished recognition.

The Who’s Who in Business survey is conducted by FieldGoals.US, a Harrisburg-based firm and the nation's largest consumer and voter research collective. Thousands of residents across the Lehigh Valley participate annually, offering feedback on their personal experiences and identifying businesses that consistently deliver outstanding service, value, and a commitment to quality.

“This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of the Lehigh Valley community we proudly serve,” said Dave Lobach, Chairman, President and CEO, Embassy Bank. “As an independent community bank, we are deeply rooted in this region, and being recognized by our neighbors is the highest honor. We remain committed to building trusted relationships through personalized, reliable financial solutions delivered with the care and service only a true community bank can provide.”

Embassy’s continued recognition speaks to the hard work of its team and its unwavering focus on fostering positive customer experiences.

About Embassy Bank

Embassy Bank For the Lehigh Valley is a full-service community bank operating ten branch offices in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania. The Bank is the largest Lehigh Valley headquartered community bank and, as of June 30, 2024, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s Summary of Deposits indicates that the Bank holds the 4th spot in deposit market share in Lehigh and Northampton Counties combined. For more information, visit www.embassybank.com.

Contact:

David M. Lobach, Jr.

Chairman, President and CEO

(610) 882-8800

