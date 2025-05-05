SignPath Pharma Announces ASCO 2025 Abstract Featuring LipoCurc for Glioblastoma

SignPath Pharma, developer of LipoCurc™, a liposomal curcumin formulation in clinical development for glioblastoma

Phase I/II study of LipoCurc™ in glioblastoma accepted for poster presentation at ASCO 2025, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins.

We’re encouraged by the study’s early momentum and the opportunity to share our development approach with the oncology community at ASCO.” — Michelle Comas, Vice President of Operations, SignPath Pharma

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SignPath Pharma , Inc., a Delaware-incorporated clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that its Trials in Progress (TIP) abstract for the Phase I/II study evaluating liposomal curcumin ( LipoCurc™ ) in combination with radiation and temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed high-grade gliomas has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.The study, developed in collaboration with the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, outlines the trial’s design, objectives, and scientific rationale. Acceptance into the ASCO TIP category provides a platform to raise visibility for ongoing trials and engage the broader oncology community in early-stage development efforts.“We’re encouraged by the study’s early momentum and the opportunity to share our clinical development approach with the oncology community at ASCO,” said Michelle Comas, Vice President of Operations at SignPath Pharma.“Our collaboration with Dr. Holdhoff and the team at Johns Hopkins has been instrumental,” Comas added. “Their depth of experience in neuro-oncology is helping us evaluate the potential role of LipoCurc™ in this challenging disease.”The abstract title is now publicly available on the ASCO Meeting website. It can be accessed by visiting https://meetings.asco.org , navigating to the Posters section, and locating the abstract under the Central Nervous System Tumors category.Abstract Details:Title: Phase I/II Study of the Tolerability, Safety and Efficacy of Liposomal Curcumin in Combination with Radiation and Temozolomide in Patients with Newly Diagnosed High-Grade GliomasPresenter: Matthias Holdhoff, MD, PhD | Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns HopkinsAbstract Number: TPS2095Poster Board Number: 137BSession Type: Trials in Progress Poster Session – Central Nervous System TumorsMeeting: 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting | Chicago, IL | May 31 – June 4, 2025Presentation Date & Time: Saturday, May 31 | 9:00 AM CDTLocation: Hall A – Posters and ExhibitsThe full abstract will be released on May 22, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET.About SignPath Pharma, Inc.SignPath Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted therapeutics for serious and life-threatening diseases. The company’s lead investigational compound is a proprietary liposomal formulation of curcumin currently being evaluated for its potential in oncology and other therapeutic areas. SignPath is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future development, potential benefits, and clinical evaluation of LipoCurc™. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated. SignPath undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.Contacts:Kai Larson, Chief Executive OfficerSignPath Pharma, Inc.klarson@signpathpharma.com

