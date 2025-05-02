Amex Exploration to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 6th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MONTREAL, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amex Exploration Inc. ((TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF)), based in Quebec, Canada, focused on the development and expansion of their high-grade gold Perron Project, today announced that Victor Cantore, President and CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6th

DATE: May 6th

TIME: 11:30 am ET

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 6 to 9th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Amex Awards Environmental Baseline Study Contract to Norda Stelo

Amex Exploration Completes Acquisition of Perron West Project

Amex Expands Central Polymetallic Zone - Drills 39.06 g/t Au, 331.92 g/t Ag, 1.14% Cu, 3.38% Zn, and 2.35% Pb over 1.30 m

Amex to Acquire Strategic Perron West Property - Forms District Scale Land Package at Perron

Amex Hunts for More High-Grade Gold at Perron - Outlines 2025 Expansion and Regional Drill Programs





About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The project comprises 117 contiguous claims (45.18 km²) and hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.

When combined with the adjacent Perron West Project-which includes 48 claims (17.37 km²) in Quebec and 35 claims (134.55 km²) in Ontario-the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 197.52 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 20 minutes from an airport, and approximately 8 km from the town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several milling operations owned by major gold producers.

