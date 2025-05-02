American Urological Association Names New Officers and Board Members

BALTIMORE, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) today announced the following new officers and members to its Board of Directors:

Lane Palmer, MD, will serve as the 2025-2026 AUA president, having served as president-elect since May 2024. Dr. Palmer has served as chair of the AUA-SPU Task Force on Intersex and Transgenderism which has been instrumental in deterring efforts in passing legislation which would ban surgery on children with Intersex conditions during childhood and is a past-president of the AUA New York Section. He is currently a Professor of Urology and Pediatrics at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and Chief of Pediatric Urology at Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York at Northwell Health.

Eugene Y. Rhee, MD, MBA, has been named AUA 2025-2026 president-elect. Dr. Rhee served as AUA Public Policy chair from 2020 to 2024, was a graduate of the AUA Leadership Program and a distinguished AUA Gallagher Health Policy Scholar. Dr. Rhee currently holds dual leadership roles as Chief of Urology for Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Area Assistant Medical Director for Business Line & Finance for Kaiser Permanente San Diego.

Stephen Y. Nakada, MD, FACS, FRCS, is now the immediate past president of the AUA. Dr. Nakada served as the AUA president from 2024 to 2025. He has also been President of the R.O.C.K. Society, the Society of Academic Urologists, the Endourological Society and the American Board of Urology. Dr. Nakada is currently a professor and chairman of the Department of Urology, and the David T. Uehling chair of Urology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, WI.

Jennifer U. Miles-Thomas, MD, MBA, joins the AUA Board as Treasurer this year, serving as Treasurer-elect 2024-2025. Dr. Miles-Thomas has served as a mentor in the AUA Leadership Program, contributed to the AUA Leadership & Business Education Committee, hosted multiple AUA podcasts focused on the Business of Urology and sat on the Mid-Atlantic AUA Board of Directors. She is currently the Vice Chair of Regional Integration and Innovation in the Department of Urology at Northwestern Medicine.

Adam S. Kibel, MD, MHCM, joins the Board as the New England Section Representative. His leadership positions include serving on the AUA Quality Council, the NCCN-Prostate Screening Guidelines Committee, the NCI Genitourinary Trial Steering Committee, the CALGB Executive Committee and President-elect of the Society of Urologic Oncology. Dr. Kibel is currently the chair of Urology at Mass General Brigham, the Elliott Carr Cutler professor of surgery at Harvard University, the DiNovi chair of Urology at BWH, the chair of the Harvard Residency Program (BWH) and Disease Center co-leader of the Dana Farber GU Oncology Program.

Ronald P. Kaufman Jr., MD, joins the Board as the Northeastern Section Representative. Dr. Kaufman was a member of the inaugural AUA Leadership Program in 2004, was chair of the AUA Coding and Reimbursement Committee, served as a consultant to the AMA Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Editorial Panel and is a past president of the New York State Urological Society and the Northeastern Section of the AUA. He is currently a Professor of Surgery in the Department of Urology at Albany Medical College in Albany, New York.

The AUA would like to recognize and thank the Board members whose terms concluded on April 30, 2025. Randall Meacham, MD, has completed his years of presidential service along with regional Section Representatives, Arthur Tarantino, MD, from New England, Hassan Razvi, MD, from Northeastern, and former Treasurer, Thomas Stringer, MD.

A full list of AUA Board members is now available at https://www.auanet.org/about-us/leadership/board-of-directors.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 26,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

