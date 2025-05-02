COMMISSIONER MILLER THANKS TEXAS SCHOOL NUTRITION PROFESSIONALS ON SCHOOL LUNCH HERO DAY

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called on all Texans to join him in recognizing school nutrition professionals on School Lunch Hero Day, May 2, 2025. In addition to serving meals with a smile, Texas school nutrition professionals manage procurement, menu planning, compliance, food safety, and much more. These hard-working heroes of the school cafeteria partner with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to serve millions of healthy and balanced meals every school day.

“I am proud to support the nutrition professional heroes ensuring students can have two nutritious meals a day at more than 8,000 Texas schools,” Commissioner Miller said. “They keep kids ready for academic success each day while teaching them healthy habits that can last a lifetime. I sincerely thank them for their vital contributions to the health and well-being of the Lone Star State’s future.”

Commissioner Sid Miller at the Sugar Land Cowboys School Lunch Hero Day Celebration

School Lunch Hero Day occurs on the first Friday of May annually to recognize the many ways these nutrition teams support academic success in Texas schools. It is a day for students, parents, school staff, and communities to say thank you to the dedicated professionals managing the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

Throughout the year, TDA supports school nutrition professionals with guidance on federal policies, business management, and increasing student involvement. For School Lunch Hero Day, TDA offers online resources in partnership with the School Nutrition Association. Activities and promotional materials online make it easy to ensure School Lunch Hero Day is a special celebration, engaging students and school staff. All resources are digital and available at SquareMeals.org/SLHD.

