Governor Armstrong Signs Bill Making Oct. 1 North Dakota Constitution Day

On May 1st, in a bill signing ceremony that coincided with Law Day, the national commemoration celebrating the rule of law, Governor Kelly Armstrong signed House Bill 1479 designating October 1 as North Dakota Constitution Day.
The bill states: To commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of North Dakota on August 17, 1889, by constitutional convention, and the ratification by vote on October 1, 1889, by the people of the territory that would become North Dakota, and to encourage state citizens to seek greater knowledge and understanding of the Constitution of North Dakota, the first of October of each year is designated and established as North Dakota Constitution Day.
