Automotive Relay Market Size Worth USD 26.23 Bn By 2034 Amidst Rising EV Adoption and Advanced Safety Features

According to Precedence Research, the global automotive relay market size is expected to be worth USD 26.23 billion by 2034, up from USD 14.92 billion in 2025. The market is projected to grow at a solid CAGR of 7.30% from 2025 to 2034. The industry growth fuelled by the explosive rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and a growing emphasis on cutting-edge safety technologies.

Ottawa, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive relay market size has been calculated at USD 14.92 billion in 2025 and is estimated to rise from USD 15.81 billion in 2026 to USD 24.75 billion by 2033. The Asia Pacific automotive relay market is expected to be valued at USD 8.78 billion by 2025, expanding steadily at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period. Automotive is a part of each and every sector and a daily essential for traveling, which promotes the growth of the automotive relay industry.

Automotive Relay Market Key Highlights (2025–2034)

Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive relay market, commanding approximately 58.32% of the total market share in 2024 .

dominated the global automotive relay market, commanding approximately . By Product Type , the plug-in relay segment emerged as the frontrunner, securing a significant 46.93% share in 2024.

, the emerged as the frontrunner, securing a significant in 2024. By Application , the convenience segment led the market, capturing more than 37.48% of the overall revenue in 2024.

, the led the market, capturing of the overall revenue in 2024. By Vehicle Type , passenger cars remained the key contributors, accounting for 54.64% of the market share in 2024.

, remained the key contributors, accounting for of the market share in 2024. By Propulsion, the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) segment dominated the landscape, generating 71.59% of the total market share in 2024.



Automotive Relay Market Revenue Analysis:

The North American automotive relay market is set for healthy growth, expanding from USD 2.7 billion in 2025 to over USD 4.37 billion by 2034 . This steady rise is driven by the increasing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles , along with technological innovations in automotive safety and entertainment systems.

is set for healthy growth, expanding . This steady rise is driven by the , along with technological innovations in automotive safety and entertainment systems. Europe continues to show strong momentum, moving from USD 2.89 billion in 2025 to USD 4.43 billion by 2034 . The region's focus on sustainability, stringent automotive regulations, and the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and energy-efficient vehicles are major contributors to this solid growth trajectory.

. The region's focus on sustainability, stringent automotive regulations, and the shift (EVs) and energy-efficient vehicles are major contributors to this solid growth trajectory. MEA shows modest but stable growth, with revenues increasing from USD 172.7 million in 2025 to USD 246.7 million by 2034 . Infrastructure development, rising automotive assembly activities, and gradual EV adoption are supporting the market's progression in this region.

. Infrastructure development, rising automotive assembly activities, and gradual EV adoption are supporting the market's progression in this region. South America experiences relatively slower growth compared to other regions, growing from USD 379.3 million in 2025 to USD 486.9 million by 2034. Economic fluctuations and slower EV adoption rates slightly temper growth; however, increasing urbanization and automotive sector investments are expected to contribute positively over the long term.

Global Automotive Relay Market Revenue by Product Type, 2022 to 2024

Product Type 2022 (USD Million) 2023 (USD Million) 2024 (USD Million) PCB 4,190.2 4,371.1 4,556.8 Plug-in-Relay 5,868.9 6,233.7 6,617.9 High Voltage Relay 1,413.6 1,507.0 1,605.8 Others 1,159.7 1,237.9 1,320.9



Global Automotive Relay Market Revenue by Application Type, 2022 to 2024

Application Type 2022 (USD Million) 2023 (USD Million) 2024 (USD Million) Powertrain 3,120.5 3,305.3 3,484.9 Body and Chassis 2,002.8 2,104.2 2,208.8 Convenience 4,641.3 4,947.8 5,284.6 Safety and Security 1,991.8 2,081.0 2,173.6 Others 875.8 911.5 949.4



Global Automotive Relay Market Revenue by Vehicle Type, 2022 to 2024

Vehicle Type 2022 (USD Million) 2023 (USD Million) 2024 (USD Million) Passenger Cars 7,100.6 7,400.0 7,705.0 Light Commercial Vehicles 3,900.6 4,220.7 4,564.5 Heavy Commercial Vehicles 1,631.2 1,729.1 1,831.9



Automotive Relay Market Overview

One little part of a car that can save lives is the automotive relay. It is a little, transportable part of a lot of larger car gadgets. A digital or electromechanical controlled switch intended to manage DC voltages in passenger comfort and retention systems is called an automobile relay.

In extreme conditions, it also regulates power levels. It acts as a switch to regulate the power supply to the headlights, taillights, fog lights, and interior lights. Relays manage the high current requirements of these lighting components. This ensures efficient functioning and prevents the vehicle's electrical harness from overheating.

In August 2024, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation announced the launch of “TLX9152M,” an automotive photo relay having an output withstand voltage of 900V(min) that is ideal for usage in high-voltage automotive batteries.



Versatile Range of Automotive Relay Products in 2024

Sr. No. Name of the Company Name of the Product Product Specification 1) Panasonic A new versatile power relay To provide a a highly reliable performance for solar inverters and several other high-load energy management applications. 2) ABB REX615 relay The recent addition to the 615 and 620 series relay to deliver all-in-one protection and control for power generation and distribution purposes. 3) Denso Corporation MobiQ



A new brand for the automotive aftermarket smart mobility and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) products and solutions. 4) Fujitsu Open Platform: a joint transportation and delivery system For joint transportation and delivery in Japan.



Growth Factors in the Automotive Relay Market

Cost-effective : The cost of high-current electrical circuit components is high. Low-current parts are significantly less expensive. By using an auto relay, it is possible to restrict the installation of high-current circuits to the system components that require it.

: The cost of high-current electrical circuit components is high. Low-current parts are significantly less expensive. By using an auto relay, it is possible to restrict the installation of high-current circuits to the system components that require it. Adaptability : Supports a wide range of automotive applications, from basic engine control systems to sophisticated lighting circuits.

: Supports a wide range of automotive applications, from basic engine control systems to sophisticated lighting circuits. Enhanced functionality : Permits the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies and capabilities into contemporary automobiles.

: Permits the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies and capabilities into contemporary automobiles. Safety: Helps to ensure the safe functioning of high-current equipment while preventing damage and overheating.

Opportunities in the Automotive Relay Market

In September 2024 , as the industry transitions from gasoline-powered to electric cars, investment company Monroe Capital LLC announced intentions to establish a new fund of up to $1 billion to offer loans for smaller auto suppliers.

, as the industry transitions from gasoline-powered to electric cars, investment company Monroe Capital LLC announced intentions to establish a new fund of up to $1 billion to offer loans for smaller auto suppliers. In September 2024, Denso Corporation announced the establishment of a new plant to deliver 24-hour unmanned operation through digitalization at the Zenmyo plant.

In December 2024, Denso Corporation and Onsemi announced their collaborative partnership to support the procurement of autonomous driving (AD) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technologies.



Automotive Relay Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details CAGR 2025 to 2034 7.30% Market Size in 2024 USD 14.10 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 14.92 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 26.23 Billion Dominant Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Year 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Vehicle Type, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



How Big is the Asia Pacific Automotive Relay Market?

According to Precedence Research, the Asia Pacific automotive relay market is worth USD 8.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 16.70 billion by 2034. The APAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2025 to 2034.

Large Consumer Base & Vehicle Production: Asia to Stay Ahead in the Market

Asia Pacific dominated the automotive relay market in 2023. The industry is expected to grow in several Asian countries as a result of the implementation of safety measures. The spread of autos in developing nations like China is responsible for the rise in the region. The Asia Pacific automobile market has enormous development potential due to the region's high demand for automobiles.

Growing automobile demand in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and Japan, is expected to fuel regional market development throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the Indian automotive relay market grew at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific area, while China's market had the greatest market share.

How China & India Are Leading Their Ways in Automotive Sector

The Chinese auto industry has shown a positive trend, with both vehicle production and sales increasing gradually in the first nine months of 2024, according to data issued on Saturday by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Between January and September, China manufactured more than 21.47 million cars, a 1.9% rise over the same period last year. Automobile sales rose 2.4% to 21.57 million vehicles at this time last year. In September, auto sales were down 1.7 percent year over year at over 2.81 million vehicles, while auto output was down 1.9 percent year over year at roughly 2.8 million units.

With prospects for electric and driverless vehicles, India may lead the world in shared mobility by 2030. 23,28,329 passenger cars, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles were produced overall in January 2024. It is anticipated that the worldwide EV market will have grown five times to reach US$ 1,318 billion by 2028 from an estimated US$ 250 billion in 2021. The total number of passenger cars, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles produced in April 2024 was 23,58,041. With a potential investment of over $200 billion over the next eight to ten years, India is expected to surpass all other EV markets by 2030.

In April 2025 , OMRON Electronic Components introduced the G9EK High-Voltage DC Relay that was created for next-generation energy applications.



, introduced the G9EK High-Voltage DC Relay that was created for next-generation energy applications. In December 2024, OMRON Electronic Components reported the launch of the G5Q global standard compact power relay, G5Q-HR which is the latest edition with exciting features to improve performance and extend operational life.





Expanding Domestic Manufacturing: North America to Grow at a Rapid Pace

North America’s automotive relay market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is due to the expected growth of the domestic manufacturing sector in both Canada and the United States. It is anticipated that the strong infrastructure facilitating the development of electrical automotive components would contribute to the market's expansion. In the upcoming years, one of the main trends in the automotive relay market is anticipated to be the increased research and development of small and highly effective relays.

U.S. vehicle sales were predicted to reach 1.31 million units in November 2024 on an unadjusted volume basis, a 6% increase over the same month the previous year. This corresponds to a seasonally adjusted rate (SAAR) of 15.9 million units, which is consistent with the October mark of 16.0 million units. Retail advertised inventory data from S&P Global Mobility shows that as of the end of October 2024, there were 3.06 million automobiles available in the US, a 0.2% rise from September. In September 2024, the United States sold 122,773 PEVs (104,343 BEVs and 18,430 PHEVs), a 13.7% decrease from September 2023 sales.

Decarbonizing the nation's transportation system and leading the world in zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) are priorities for Canada. ZEV market share increased from 11.8% in July 2023 to around 13.7% of total LDV sales in July 2024. According to Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, the government pledged to sell all new light-duty vehicles with zero emissions by 2035, with interim goals of at least 20% by 2026 and at least 60% by 2030.

In February 2025, TE Connectivity Plc reported to acquire Richards Manufacturing Co. to strengthen the service assistance of TE Connectivity Plc in North America.



Automotive Relay Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Analysis:

The PCB segment dominated the automotive relay market in 2023. PCB (Printed Circuit Board) relays are essential to the automation and control procedures in the field of industrial applications.

The small size and space-saving design of PCB relays are among its main benefits. These relays' incorporation into industrial systems makes effective use of the space that is available. High temperatures, vibrations, and electrical disruptions are just a few of the harsh circumstances that these relays are designed to endure. Long-term cost reductions from the use of PCB relays in industrial applications can be substantial.

By Propulsion Analysis

The ICE segment held the largest share of the automotive relay market in 2023. As automakers embraced producing low-cost EVs, the top 10 selling models globally and in Europe changed towards hybrid vehicles and internal combustion vehicles despite the significant electrification trend. Internal combustion engines are predicted to have a significant market share due to the growing usage of ICEs in a variety of automotive and non-automotive applications in nations like China, Japan, and India. This will further drive the growth prospects of ICEs.

By Application Analysis:

Tthe convenience segment held the largest share of the automotive relay market in 2023. Automotive relays are commonly used in power window and door lock systems to regulate the functioning of motors that raise and lower windows. T

urning the lock and key on the door is one example. Relays regulate the high currents that these motors require. They provide convenience features as well as reliable and quick automobile entry control. Relays are essential parts of automotive security and safety systems because they control functions like airbag actuation.

By Vehicle Type Analysis:

The passenger car segment dominated the automotive relay market in 2023. All major global light vehicle markets have expanded, and this has led to a rise in automobile sales worldwide. Although just two major markets had double-digit growth in the first semester of 2024, the majority of the world's auto markets grew. These were Mexico and Brazil.

China continues to be the world's largest single-country new car market, with sales rising 3.3% to 9,856,000 vehicles in the first half of 2024. During the first half of 2024, 6878,400 new passenger vehicles were registered in Europe (EU, EFTA, UK), a 4.4% increase. Only 2.2% more new light cars were sold in the USA in the first half of 2024, reaching 7.8 million.

Automotive Relay Market Top Companies

Denso

Eaton

Fujitsu

ABB Ltd.

Idec Corporation

Littelfuse Inc.

TE Connectivity

Omron Corporation

Sharp Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nippon-Aleph

Daesung Electric

What is Going Around the Globe?

In August 2024 , the SRP1 Solid-State Relays (SSRs) family was released by Littelfuse an industrial technology manufacturing firm with a mission to enable a safer, connected, and sustainable society. Designed to satisfy end users' need to switch parts that are more dependable and long-lasting for use in commercial and industrial equipment applications.

, the SRP1 Solid-State Relays (SSRs) family was released by Littelfuse an industrial technology manufacturing firm with a mission to enable a safer, connected, and sustainable society. Designed to satisfy end users' need to switch parts that are more dependable and long-lasting for use in commercial and industrial equipment applications. In June 2024 , the FBR53-LE is the smallest, low-power, 40A, automotive-grade, PCB-mounted relay available on the market, according to FCL Components America, Inc. This relay helps make more compact designs possible since it is more than 2 mm shorter than other relays in its class.

, the FBR53-LE is the smallest, low-power, 40A, automotive-grade, PCB-mounted relay available on the market, according to FCL Components America, Inc. This relay helps make more compact designs possible since it is more than 2 mm shorter than other relays in its class. In May 2023, the G2RV-ST will be the newest industrial 6mm electromechanical relay from OMRON, the biggest single-brand relay producer in the world. This revolutionary design gives panel builders and machine makers the perfect answer for small panels and equipment while yet offering all the dependability and durability needed for industrial applications.



The Automotive Relay Market report is categorized into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product Type

PCB

Plug-in-Relay

High Voltage Relay

Others

By Propulsion

ICE

Electric & Hybrid

By Application

Powertrain

Body & Chassis

Convenience

Safety & Security

Others



By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

