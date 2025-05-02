Healthcare Logistics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 179.31 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 9.68% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The healthcare logistics market presents strong growth opportunities driven by rising demand for cold chain services, real-time monitoring, and last-mile delivery solutions, especially in North America. However, companies must navigate high operational costs, regulatory complexities, and workforce shortages. Successful market entry or expansion will require investment in digital logistics technologies, regulatory expertise, and tailored delivery models. Strategic partnerships with pharma manufacturers and e-pharmacies can accelerate market penetration while enhancing compliance and service reliability in a highly competitive landscape.

Lewes, Delaware, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Logistics Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 84.88 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 179.31 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global healthcare logistics market is rapidly evolving, fueled by the increasing need for timely and safe transportation of medical goods. The market is witnessing significant investments in cold chain logistics and digitized supply chain solutions.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth market size estimation with forecasts through 2031

: In-depth market size estimation with forecasts through 2031 Segmental Insights : Detailed analysis by service type, product type, and region

: Detailed analysis by service type, product type, and region Technological Trends : Integration of AI, IoT, and blockchain in logistics solutions

: Integration of AI, IoT, and blockchain in logistics solutions Competitive Landscape : Profiles of major players including DHL, FedEx, UPS, and others

: Profiles of major players including DHL, FedEx, UPS, and others Regional Outlook: North America remains the dominant region due to its strong healthcare infrastructure and regulatory framework





Why This Report Matters:

This report provides actionable intelligence to help logistics providers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare institutions make informed strategic decisions. It highlights key investment pockets and emerging opportunities in the healthcare logistics space.

Who You Should Read This Report:

Market research professionals and analysts

Healthcare and pharmaceutical supply chain managers

B2B clients and corporate decision-makers

Logistics and transportation service providers

Investors and consultants seeking healthcare logistics insights



For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=50205

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Healthcare Logistics Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS (Marken), DB Group, FedEx, Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Continental Cargo OU, United Parcel Service Inc, Emerald Freight Express, Cavalier Logistics Management II, Inc., Alloga, KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED, andNIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD., Adherium, Propeller Health, Cohero Health Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, 3M Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Vectura Group, Cognita Labs, Llc. SEGMENTS COVERED Service, and Product Type And Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Healthcare Logistics Market Overview

Market Driver

Surge in Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceuticals: The rapid expansion of biologics, vaccines, and tailored medicines—particularly those necessitating strict temperature regulation—is transforming healthcare logistics. Biopharmaceutical firms increasingly necessitate highly dependable cold chain logistics to maintain the potency and integrity of pharmaceuticals from production to end-user delivery. This need compels third-party logistics (3PL) providers to enhance their infrastructure, implement cold chain management software, and utilize temperature-controlled packaging solutions to ensure compliance and sustain competitive advantage.

Advancements in Real-Time Monitoring and Tracking Technologies: Contemporary logistics providers are utilizing IoT sensors, GPS-enabled RFID tags, and blockchain systems to facilitate real-time shipment tracking, automate inventory management, and ensure delivery authenticity. These digital advances are alleviating supply chain risks, minimizing spoilage, and enhancing regulatory compliance in healthcare logistics. B2B purchasers in pharmaceuticals and medical devices are progressively inclined towards logistics partners that provide comprehensive visibility throughout the supply chain, which is a crucial criterion in vendor selection and long-term agreements.

Growth of Home Healthcare Services and E-Pharmacies: The healthcare delivery model is transitioning from hospital-centric care to home-based care, driven by aging demographics, chronic disease management, and the proliferation of telemedicine. E-pharmacies are witnessing significant expansion, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both trends are enhancing the demand for time-sensitive and highly dependable logistics that guarantee doorstep delivery of prescription medications, diagnostic kits, and medical devices. This transition is generating profitable market prospects for logistics companies capable of customizing solutions for last-mile healthcare distribution.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=50205

Market Restraint

Complex Regulatory Compliance and Quality Standards: Healthcare logistics must adhere to numerous rules, including FDA recommendations, Good Distribution Practice (GDP), GAMP, and World Health Organization (WHO) standards. Logistics companies are tasked with upholding comprehensive documentation, verified procedures, and complete traceability, particularly for international transport. Regulatory audits, licenses, and quality inspections introduce complexities that prolong time-to-market and elevate operational expenses. Non-compliance may lead to shipment delays, product recalls, or legal repercussions, hindering new market entrants and scaling initiatives.

High Operational Costs and Capital Investment Requirements: Healthcare logistics requires substantial capital investment. The cost structure is considerably elevated compared to standard logistics due to the acquisition of GDP-compliant refrigerated trucks, the construction of temperature-controlled facilities, the implementation of digital visibility platforms, and the training of workers. Profit margins are frequently narrow, particularly when handling low-volume or emergency deliveries. Companies must spend in insurance, risk mitigation, and redundant systems to prevent product spoilage. The substantial entry and operational restrictions deter smaller enterprises and restrict the scalability of current participants.

Shortage of Skilled Workforce in Healthcare Supply Chain: An adept and competent workforce is crucial for managing delicate healthcare products, especially within cold chains and regulated supply networks. Nonetheless, the logistics sector is encountering a talent deficit in specialized positions, including regulatory compliance officials, cold chain handlers, and digital logistics analysts. This deficiency impedes service provision, diminishes precision in managing high-risk shipments, and heightens the danger of regulatory non-compliance. Talent acquisition, training, and retention have emerged as essential strategic concerns for healthcare logistics companies seeking to maintain competitiveness.

Geographical Dominance

North America leads the healthcare logistics market owing to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, rigorous regulatory adherence, and extensive utilization of cold chain logistics and real-time tracking technology. The region's strong pharmaceutical manufacturing sector and demand for high-value biologics establish it as a significant revenue source. Strategic alliances and increasing investments in digital logistics further bolster industry expansion.

Key Players

The “Global Healthcare Logistics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS (Marken), DB Group, FedEx, Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Continental Cargo OU, United Parcel Service Inc, Emerald Freight Express, Cavalier Logistics Management II, Inc., Alloga, KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED, andNIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD., Adherium, Propeller Health, Cohero Health Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, 3M Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Vectura Group, Cognita Labs, Llc.

Healthcare Logistics Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Service, Product Type and Geography.

Healthcare Logistics Market, by Service Pharmaceutical Products Medical Devices





Healthcare Logistics Market, by Product Type



Transportation Warehousing





Healthcare Logistics Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



