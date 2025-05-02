The Era-Defining Opportunity America Never Claimed—Jim Rickards Says It May Still Be Worth Up to $150 Trillion

Former CIA Insider Reveals the Strategic Asset the U.S. Never Tapped—But May Soon Have To

WASHINGTON, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America has long been defined by bold leaps — from the space race to the tech boom to global financial dominance. But according to Jim Rickards, former CIA advisor and economic strategist, the country may have already missed its most quietly powerful leap forward.

“We talk about what built American strength,” Rickards says. “But we’ve overlooked one of the most valuable pieces of the puzzle — and it’s been in our hands the entire time.”

A STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE BENEATH OUR FEET

Rickards points to millions of acres of federally controlled land containing critical materials like lithium, copper, silver, and rare earths — essential for AI infrastructure, energy independence, national defense, and advanced manufacturing.

“It’s not just a matter of extraction,” he explains. “It’s a matter of recognition. And we’ve failed to recognize what this land represents in a modern global economy.”

A SHIFT IN THE SYSTEM

Rickards believes the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision to overturn the Chevron Doctrine has fundamentally shifted how laws governing federal resource management might be interpreted.

“Chevron gave the bureaucracy the last word,” he explains. “Now that power is back on the table — and with it, the ability to rethink the value of these lands.”

HOW BIG IS THE OPPORTUNITY?

When asked what this overlooked asset could represent, Rickards references $150 trillion as the estimated potential value of the raw materials — if they were brought into the national strategy and developed over time.

“That number is meant to shock,” he says. “Because it should. We’ve spent generations arguing over budgets while ignoring a resource that could reshape the entire conversation.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. A leading voice on economic warfare and national security risk, Rickards has authored six bestsellers including Currency Wars, The Road to Ruin, and The Death of Money.

