Paul Schaub Joins the Attorney General's Office in Ogallala

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is pleased to announce that Paul Schaub is joining the Attorney General's Office as an assistant attorney general and will serve in Ogallala, Nebraska.

Previously, Schaub worked as the Cheyenne County Attorney and the Interim Deuel County Attorney. He has extensive experience with criminal prosecution, including courtroom experience in over sixty jury trials. In his duties as county attorney, he advised law enforcement officers.

He received his Juris Doctor from Creighton University.

Schaub has received recognition from the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) for distinguished leadership and service on behalf of county governments. He was also recognized by the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA) for his legal counsel assistance.

Schaub recently served as the president of the Nebraska County Attorney's Association Board (NECAA). He is a former board member of CAPstone Child Advocacy Center.

"I could not be more excited to bring Paul Schaub as our first prosecutor in our Ogallala office. In addition to helping our western Nebraska law enforcement partners as a first-class prosecutor, Paul will anchor our Ogallala office, allowing us to develop more attorneys who can serve in Greater Nebraska. I am grateful to the Legislature, and in particular Senator Clements and Senator Strommen, for their support of this long-term vision," stated Attorney General Hilgers.

"We are excited to welcome Paul Schaub to Keith County. He served Cheyenne County with dedication and professionalism, and we look forward to the same high level of service and commitment in our community," said Senator Paul Strommen, District 47.

Last October, Attorney General Hilgers announced that the office would expand to Ogallala, Nebraska, to better serve western Nebraska's needs. Previously, the Attorney General's Office did not have a physical office space west of Lincoln. Paul is the first attorney hired to serve in the Ogallala office.