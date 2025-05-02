Medical Advisory: Candida auris Clinical Infections Reportable to PHS

Background

On January 1, 2025, Candida auris (C. auris) became a newly designated Disease of Public Health Significance (DoPHS) requiring C. auris to be reported to the Medical Officer of Health (MOH). Although the prevalence of C. auris in Ontario is low, the emergence of multidrug resistant organisms within Canadian health care facilities requires an integrated approach to surveillance and infection control across the broader health sector. With no or limited treatment options, even a single transmission event of C. auris is of concern. C. auris can cause a range of infections, and symptoms are often non-specific. Risk factor-based screening (see the screening checklist in the resource section below) can help to identify clients, patients, or residents at increased risk of having an antibiotic resistant organism.

Action Required

C. auris clinical infections must be reported to Hamilton Public Health Services (PHS) Infectious Disease Program by faxing reports to 844-444-0295. (NOTE: C. auris colonization is not reportable).

Report all confirmed cases of Candida auris with clinical infection to Hamilton PHS no later than the next business day.

Please review the updated list of diseases of public health significance by visiting hamilton.ca/infectiousdisease.

