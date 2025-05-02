Submit Release
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 6-8th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference held May 6-8th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are excited to welcome a full roster of over 20 OTCQX and OTCQB companies to our 3-day Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our platform is tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to engage a broader investor base.”  

May 6th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM ET Northern Superior Resources Inc. (OTCQB: NSUPF | TSXV: SUP)
10:00 AM ET Luca Mining Corp. (OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)
10:30 AM ET Castile Resources Limited (OTCQB: CLRSF | ASX: CST)
11:00 AM ET Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN)
11:30 AM ET Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
12:00 PM ET Ucore Rare Metals, Inc. (OTCQX: UURAF | TSXV: UCU)
12:30 PM ET Kootenay Silver Inc. (OTCQX: KOOYF | TSXV: KTN)
1:00 PM ET Camino Minerals Corp. (Pink: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
2:00 PM ET Precipitate Gold Corp. (OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
3:00 PM ET Callinex Mines Ltd. (OTXQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX)


May 7th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM ET Canada Nickel Company Inc. (OTCQX: CNIKF| TSXV: CNC)
10:30 AM ET Anfield Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC)
11:00 AM ET Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU)
11:30 AM ET Empire Metals Ltd. (OTCQB: EPMLF | AIM: EEE)
12:30 PM ET Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
1:00 PM ET Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
1:30 PM ET Horizon Copper Corp. (OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU)
2:00 PM ET Kodiak Copper Corp. (OTCQB: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK)
2:30 PM ET Rua Gold Inc. (OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
3:00 PM ET DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX: DYNR)


May 8th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM ET Novo Resources Corp. (OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
10:00 AM ET Ecora Resources PLC (OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR)
10:30 AM ET Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


