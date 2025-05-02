CanadianSME Announces Finalists for the 2024 National Small Business Awards
Honouring Innovation, Leadership, and Excellence in Canada's Small Business Community
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is thrilled to announce the finalists for the highly anticipated CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2024, celebrating the remarkable achievements and contributions of small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. The awards ceremony will take place on June 20th, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. These awards spotlight the innovation, leadership, and resilience demonstrated by these companies.
The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards have become a prestigious platform, recognizing the hard work and dedication of Canadian entrepreneurs who are vital in shaping the nation's economic growth. These awards honour these businesses—the backbone of the economy— as a tribute to their unwavering commitment and perseverance.
The 2024 awards are proudly supported by our exclusive partners:
● RBC, the Exclusive Banking Partner
● UPS, the Exclusive Shipping Partner
● Google Canada, the Gold Partner
● Canon, Business Solutions Partner
The evening will feature a keynote presentation by Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada, who will share valuable insights into strategies Canadian SMBs can use to adapt and build resilience in today's evolving digital landscape. Her perspective hopes to inspire attendees to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into their business, in order to more boldly navigate uncertainty, and ultimately to gain insight into how AI can power profitable and sustained growth.
“Small businesses are the heart of our communities coast to coast, driving innovation and fueling our Canadian economy,” said Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada. “Google is committed to fueling their growth and success with AI, and we are delighted to partner with CanadianSME again to celebrate their achievements at the National Small Business Awards.”
“Canon Canada is proud to join CanadianSME’s National Small Business Awards in 2025 as the official Business Solutions Partner. This collaboration reflects Canon’s longstanding commitment to innovation and exceptional customer experiences, underscoring the company’s dedication to supporting small businesses through digital imaging products and IT services. By sponsoring this year’s awards, Canon is celebrating the vital role small businesses play in shaping Canada’s economy, culture, and communities, championing the people behind those businesses that drive our country forward.”
“We are proud to support the 2024 CanadianSME Small Business Awards and to stand alongside the exceptional entrepreneurs and small business leaders shaping Canada’s economy. As small businesses continue to play a vital role in our country’s growth and innovation, it’s important to celebrate their remarkable achievements and the lasting contributions they make to Canada’s small business landscape,” says Karen Svendsen, Senior Director, Small Business and Partnerships, RBC. “To all the finalists – your passion, creativity, leadership, and dedication are truly inspiring. Congratulations and we’re honoured to be part of your journey.”
“It’s important to celebrate the success of entrepreneurs who contribute immensely to the Canadian economy,” states Paul Gaspar, director for small business at UPS Canada. Congratulations to all the nominees and finalists. “You inspire us all and you should be proud for demonstrating such determination through rapidly changing economic times.”
The finalists were selected from a diverse range of industries, showcasing the best of Canadian entrepreneurship and innovation. Following a thorough evaluation process by a distinguished panel of judges, the top contenders have been chosen, representing outstanding achievements across various categories.
The finalists for the CanadianSME Small Business Awards 2024 are:
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
1) Joseph Devereaux
Co-Founder at Page Pros
2) François Gouelo
Co-Founder & CEO of Enso Connect
3) Mathew Mozaffari
Technical Advisor of Speer Technologies Inc.
4) Francesca Albo
Founder & CEO of Puppysphere
5) Steven Amidjinov
Co-Founder & CEO/CGO at The SEED Agency
6) Caleb Nasadyk
Project Manager at Heathrow Security Ltd.
—---------------------------------------------------------------
Black Entrepreneur of the Year
1) Kamelah Blair
Founder & Publishing Coordinator of COJ BOOKZ
2) Amena Ali-Ridha - Executive Chef /Owner, King Rustic Kitchen & Bar & Loren Amos - Mixologist/ Owner, King Rustic Kitchen & Bar
3) Barbara Nelson & Jeneel Walker
Co-Founders of Blessed kutz
4) Jerome Robinson
Founder & CEO of The Heartbreak Chef
5) Ian Evans
President & CEO of E-Tech
6) Lamar Falconer
CEO & Co-Founder of AltoLeap Inc.
------------------------------------------------------
RBC - Small Business of the Year (Up to 10 employees)
Top 1
- Leasy.AI
- ElevatIQ Inc.
- Pharmabest.ca
- Empower People Talent Inc.
- Speech Buddy
- Solar X
Top 2
- Northline Motors Inc.
- Webtmize
- The Designers Group
- Kanopi Studios
- TryCycle Data Systems
- rhum hr
Top 3
- Vistance Capital Advisory
- ALTA Consulting
- Arista Technologies Limited
- MAIZON INC.
- Instant Risk Coverage Inc.
- Centex Engineering and Development Inc.
—---------------------------------------------------------
Digital Business of the Year
- Page Pros
- Kinex Media
- Telkoware
- Webtmize
- Elite Digital
- Connected Interactive
—---------------------------------------------------------
Best in Manufacturing Award
- Fortress Technology Inc.
- Greenhouse Juice Company Ltd
- Myant Corp.
- INKAS® Safe Manufacturing
- Metaline Premium Metal Fabrication
- Cyclic Materials
—------------------------------------------------------------
2SLGBTQI+ Inclusive Excellence Award
1) Adelle Renaud
Co-Founder of Peau De Loup Clothing Co.
2) Brandy Mars
Creative Director of Brandy Mars Designs
3) Willie and Kevin Bailey
Owners of Ladies Love Units
4) Laurent McCutcheon
Founder of Fondation Émergence
5) Margaret Coons
Founder & CEO of Nuts For Cheese
6) Raven Wrathmore
Founder & CEO of Little Witch Tattoo
—------------------------------------------------------------
Tech Business of the Year
- The DigiSparrow
- Whitecap Canada
- Pathway Communications
- Multiverse Computing
- Go Lime Inc.
- Silverware
—------------------------------------------------------
The Sustainable Business
- Tempo Flexible Packaging
- Spark Centre
- Altrum
- Dr. Phone Fix
- Herbaland Naturals
- AME Group
—----------------------------------------------------------
Fastest Growing Company Award
- Shoplazza
- 95 Developments
- Speer Technologies Inc.
- Showpass
- The BridgGroup of Companies
- Missing Link Security T.A.B.B. Enterprise
—------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPS - Small Business of the Year (Up to 50 employees) Award
Top 1
- Otherlife
- BlueBird IT Solutions Inc
- Private AI
- Talon Industries
- William Wright Commercial Real Estate Services
- Skinopathy
Top 2
- IVEY Group
- Business Sherpa Group
- INKAS® Payments
- Metaline Premium Metal Fabrication
- EMBERS Staffing Solutions
- The Bridggroup of Companies
Top 3
- Restoration Mate Inc.
- The Experience Advisors
- The Idea Integration Co. Inc.
- EZ Rides
- XBASE Technologies
- TryCycle Data Systems
—--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Best Professional Services Award
Top 1
- Senior Homecare by Angels
- Orange Stack Inc.
- M.I.T. Consulting
- Wagepoint
- Speer Technologies Inc.
- Punchcard Systems
Top 2
- True North HR Consulting Corp.
- Pigeon Brands
- Kanopi Studios
- Peninsula Canada
- Centex Engineering and Development Inc.
- The BridgGroup of Companies
Top 3
- ElevatIQ Inc
- Horizon Equine Veterinary Clinic
- Bright Wire Leadership
- Business Sherpa Group
- The Experience Advisors
- Cansulta
—---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Business of the Year Award (50+ employees)
- Computek College
- PIRET Management LP
- 95 Developments
- Puppysphere
- BenchSci
- Vestacon Limited
—--------------------------------------------------------------
Startup Business of the Year
- GDA Capital Corporation
- Solaires Entreprises Inc.
- Organic House Canada Inc.
- Miix Analytics Inc.
- BorderPass
- Roam
—--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Technopreneur of the Year
1) John Solomos
CEO of BlueBird IT Solutions Inc
2) Chris Ellefson
Founder of Ollon
3) Lucas McCarthy
Founder & CEO, Showpass
4) Manraaj Mand
Co-Founder & CEO of WatchDog Security Technologies Inc.
5) Réal Breton
CEO of iFinance Canada
6) Dr. Cindy Gordon
Founder & CEO of SalesChoice
—------------------------------------------------------------
Excellence in Data Privacy & Security
- 360 Visibility
- Pathway Communications
- E-Tech
- Fencecore
- Financeit Canada Inc.
- GlobalVision
—----------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Community Impact Award
- Hope Action Values Ethics Culinary Training Society
- Sparkle & Sheen Organize And Cleaning Services Ltd.
- Snuggle Bugz
- Aangen: A Community Service Organization
- Toronto Business Development Centre
- COSTI Immigrant Services
—-----------------------------------------------------------------
Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year
1) Maya (Bharti) Nathani
CEO, Founder & President of Universal Health Hub
2) Natasha Dhayagude & David Brown
Co-Founders of Chinova Bioworks
3) Kalada Sika
Founder & CEO of Ntradex Solutions Inc.
4) Gerard Keledjian
Founder and Managing Director of New Horizons Media Inc.
5) Ali Soumah
Founder & CEO of Ali Soumah Business Center (ASBC)
6) Ashish Tandon
Co-Founder & CEO of Godspeed Group
—-----------------------------------------------------------------
E-commerce Business of the Year Award
- 9thCO Inc.
- Otto Optical Systems
- Snuggle Bugz
- GiftAFeeling Inc.
- Green Sun Foods
- MINI TIPI
—------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Business Woman of the Year
1) MARY OLANUBI
Director of Senior Homecare by Angels
2) Kristy Miller
Founder & CEO of The Scented Market
3) Kirke Kotkas
Founder & CEO of Social Kiddos Consulting Corp.
4) Elyse Boulet
CEO & Managing Partner at Pigeon Brands
5) Stephanie Loureiro
Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) + Product Strategy Advisor of Speer Technologies Inc.
6) Harleen Laroia
Founder & CEO of SimplySmart Child Care & Montessori
—-------------------------------------------------------------------
Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year
1) Joella Hogan
Owner/Operator of The Yukon Soaps Company
2) Trisha Pitura
Co-Founder of MINI TIPI
3) Sarah Hopkins
Founder & CEO of Three Sisters Consulting
4) Corey Anderson
Founder & CEO of Ingaged Creative Productions
5) Amanda Bernard
Founder & CEO of Shawish Market
6) Brad Robinson
CEO & Owner of Thrive Tours Inc.
—-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Customer Service Excellence of the Year
- Senior Homecare by Angels
- William Wright Commercial Real Estate Services
- Aviron
- Altrum
- FlightHub
- Silverware
—-----------------------------------------------------------------
Best in Retail Award
- ENDVR
- Baskits
- The Scented Market
- STACKT
- Callia Flowers
- Canadian Appliance Source LP
—--------------------------------------------------------------------
Entrepreneur of the Year
1) Michael Perrow
Co-Founder & CEO of Otherlife
2) Muraly Srinarayanathas
Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of 369 Global Inc
3) Emily Lyons
Founder and CEO of femme fatale media
4) Henri Chelhot
CEO of FlightHub
5) Marcus Tomiuk
Co-Founder & CEO of CruiseHub
6) Celine Tadrissi
Founder and CEO of Hammam Spa by Céla + Céla
—--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Best in AI Automation Award
- Untether AI
- AiZtech Inc.
- BenchSci
- Paramount Commerce
- Abrisuite.Inc
- Quantigo AI
—----------------------------------------------------------------
Best in Health and Wellness Business Award
- Totum Life Science Inc.
- Myodetox
- Kaizen Health Group
- Puppysphere
- 8 West Clinic
- Little Yogis Academy
—----------------------------------------------------------------
Best Business Innovation of the Year
- Nucleus Networks
- WSI
- Media Resources Inc
- Deep Trekker Inc.
- NAV43 INC
- Stacktics Inc.
—------------------------------------------------------------------
Inspirational Leader of the Year
1) Kumaran Nadesan
Co-Founder and Deputy Chairman of 369 Global Inc
2) Josh Singer
CEO of Kognitive Sales Solutions
3) Hilary Borndahl
Founder & CEO of Miix Analytics Inc.
4) Anne Stefanyk
Founder & CEO of Kanopi Studios
5) Sally Daub & Josh Green
Co-Founders of BorderPass
6) David Wiseman
CEO of INKAS® Payments Corporation
—---------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Diversity and Inclusion Award
- Illuminz Solutions Inc.
- BIPOC Executive Search Inc.
- TryCycle Data Systems
- The Foreign Venture Group Inc
- H2R Business Solutions Inc.
- AME Group
—--------------------------------------------------------------
CSR Excellence Award
- GRRRL Spells
- Deschool Online Inc
- Miix Analytics Inc.
- Fondation Émergence
Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE)
This annual event not only highlights the success stories of Canadian small businesses but also fosters valuable networking opportunities and strengthens community building within the sector.
To learn more about the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards and to view the complete list of finalists, please visit https://smeawards.ca/finalists-2024
