CanadianSME Announces Finalists for the 2024 National Small Business Awards

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is thrilled to announce the finalists for the highly anticipated CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2024, celebrating the remarkable achievements and contributions of small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. The awards ceremony will take place on June 20th, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. These awards spotlight the innovation, leadership, and resilience demonstrated by these companies.

The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards have become a prestigious platform, recognizing the hard work and dedication of Canadian entrepreneurs who are vital in shaping the nation's economic growth. These awards honour these businesses—the backbone of the economy— as a tribute to their unwavering commitment and perseverance.

The 2024 awards are proudly supported by our exclusive partners:

● RBC, the Exclusive Banking Partner

● UPS, the Exclusive Shipping Partner

● Google Canada, the Gold Partner

● Canon, Business Solutions Partner

The evening will feature a keynote presentation by Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada, who will share valuable insights into strategies Canadian SMBs can use to adapt and build resilience in today's evolving digital landscape. Her perspective hopes to inspire attendees to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into their business, in order to more boldly navigate uncertainty, and ultimately to gain insight into how AI can power profitable and sustained growth.

“Small businesses are the heart of our communities coast to coast, driving innovation and fueling our Canadian economy,” said Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada. “Google is committed to fueling their growth and success with AI, and we are delighted to partner with CanadianSME again to celebrate their achievements at the National Small Business Awards.”

“Canon Canada is proud to join CanadianSME’s National Small Business Awards in 2025 as the official Business Solutions Partner. This collaboration reflects Canon’s longstanding commitment to innovation and exceptional customer experiences, underscoring the company’s dedication to supporting small businesses through digital imaging products and IT services. By sponsoring this year’s awards, Canon is celebrating the vital role small businesses play in shaping Canada’s economy, culture, and communities, championing the people behind those businesses that drive our country forward.”

“We are proud to support the 2024 CanadianSME Small Business Awards and to stand alongside the exceptional entrepreneurs and small business leaders shaping Canada’s economy. As small businesses continue to play a vital role in our country’s growth and innovation, it’s important to celebrate their remarkable achievements and the lasting contributions they make to Canada’s small business landscape,” says Karen Svendsen, Senior Director, Small Business and Partnerships, RBC. “To all the finalists – your passion, creativity, leadership, and dedication are truly inspiring. Congratulations and we’re honoured to be part of your journey.”

“It’s important to celebrate the success of entrepreneurs who contribute immensely to the Canadian economy,” states Paul Gaspar, director for small business at UPS Canada. Congratulations to all the nominees and finalists. “You inspire us all and you should be proud for demonstrating such determination through rapidly changing economic times.”

The finalists were selected from a diverse range of industries, showcasing the best of Canadian entrepreneurship and innovation. Following a thorough evaluation process by a distinguished panel of judges, the top contenders have been chosen, representing outstanding achievements across various categories.

The finalists for the CanadianSME Small Business Awards 2024 are:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year



1) Joseph Devereaux

Co-Founder at Page Pros

2) François Gouelo

Co-Founder & CEO of Enso Connect

3) Mathew Mozaffari

Technical Advisor of Speer Technologies Inc.

4) Francesca Albo

Founder & CEO of Puppysphere

5) Steven Amidjinov

Co-Founder & CEO/CGO at The SEED Agency

6) Caleb Nasadyk

Project Manager at Heathrow Security Ltd.

—---------------------------------------------------------------

Black Entrepreneur of the Year

1) Kamelah Blair

Founder & Publishing Coordinator of COJ BOOKZ

2) Amena Ali-Ridha - Executive Chef /Owner, King Rustic Kitchen & Bar & Loren Amos - Mixologist/ Owner, King Rustic Kitchen & Bar

3) Barbara Nelson & Jeneel Walker

Co-Founders of Blessed kutz

4) Jerome Robinson

Founder & CEO of The Heartbreak Chef

5) Ian Evans

President & CEO of E-Tech

6) Lamar Falconer

CEO & Co-Founder of AltoLeap Inc.

------------------------------------------------------

RBC - Small Business of the Year (Up to 10 employees)

Top 1

Leasy.AI

ElevatIQ Inc.

Pharmabest.ca

Empower People Talent Inc.

Speech Buddy

Solar X

Top 2

Northline Motors Inc.

Webtmize

The Designers Group

Kanopi Studios

TryCycle Data Systems

rhum hr

Top 3

Vistance Capital Advisory

ALTA Consulting

Arista Technologies Limited

MAIZON INC.

Instant Risk Coverage Inc.

Centex Engineering and Development Inc.

—---------------------------------------------------------

Digital Business of the Year

Page Pros

Kinex Media

Telkoware

Webtmize

Elite Digital

Connected Interactive

—---------------------------------------------------------

Best in Manufacturing Award

Fortress Technology Inc.

Greenhouse Juice Company Ltd

Myant Corp.

INKAS ® Safe Manufacturing

Metaline Premium Metal Fabrication

Cyclic Materials

—------------------------------------------------------------

2SLGBTQI+ Inclusive Excellence Award

1) Adelle Renaud

Co-Founder of Peau De Loup Clothing Co.

2) Brandy Mars

Creative Director of Brandy Mars Designs

3) Willie and Kevin Bailey

Owners of Ladies Love Units

4) Laurent McCutcheon

Founder of Fondation Émergence

5) Margaret Coons

Founder & CEO of Nuts For Cheese

6) Raven Wrathmore

Founder & CEO of Little Witch Tattoo

—------------------------------------------------------------

Tech Business of the Year

The DigiSparrow

Whitecap Canada

Pathway Communications

Multiverse Computing

Go Lime Inc.

Silverware

—------------------------------------------------------

The Sustainable Business

Tempo Flexible Packaging

Spark Centre

Altrum

Dr. Phone Fix

Herbaland Naturals

AME Group

—----------------------------------------------------------

Fastest Growing Company Award

Shoplazza

95 Developments

Speer Technologies Inc.

Showpass

The BridgGroup of Companies

Missing Link Security T.A.B.B. Enterprise

—------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPS - Small Business of the Year (Up to 50 employees) Award

Top 1

Otherlife

BlueBird IT Solutions Inc

Private AI

Talon Industries

William Wright Commercial Real Estate Services

Skinopathy

Top 2

IVEY Group

Business Sherpa Group

INKAS ® Payments

Metaline Premium Metal Fabrication

EMBERS Staffing Solutions

The Bridggroup of Companies

Top 3

Restoration Mate Inc.

The Experience Advisors

The Idea Integration Co. Inc.

EZ Rides

XBASE Technologies

TryCycle Data Systems

—--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Best Professional Services Award

Top 1

Senior Homecare by Angels

Orange Stack Inc.

M.I.T. Consulting

Wagepoint

Speer Technologies Inc.

Punchcard Systems

Top 2

True North HR Consulting Corp.

Pigeon Brands

Kanopi Studios

Peninsula Canada

Centex Engineering and Development Inc.

The BridgGroup of Companies

Top 3

ElevatIQ Inc

Horizon Equine Veterinary Clinic

Bright Wire Leadership

Business Sherpa Group

The Experience Advisors

Cansulta

—---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Business of the Year Award (50+ employees)

Computek College

PIRET Management LP

95 Developments

Puppysphere

BenchSci

Vestacon Limited

—--------------------------------------------------------------

Startup Business of the Year

GDA Capital Corporation

Solaires Entreprises Inc.

Organic House Canada Inc.

Miix Analytics Inc.

BorderPass

Roam

—--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Technopreneur of the Year

1) John Solomos

CEO of BlueBird IT Solutions Inc

2) Chris Ellefson

Founder of Ollon

3) Lucas McCarthy

Founder & CEO, Showpass

4) Manraaj Mand

Co-Founder & CEO of WatchDog Security Technologies Inc.

5) Réal Breton

CEO of iFinance Canada

6) Dr. Cindy Gordon

Founder & CEO of SalesChoice

—------------------------------------------------------------

Excellence in Data Privacy & Security

360 Visibility

Pathway Communications

E-Tech

Fencecore

Financeit Canada Inc.

GlobalVision

—----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Community Impact Award

Hope Action Values Ethics Culinary Training Society

Sparkle & Sheen Organize And Cleaning Services Ltd.

Snuggle Bugz

Aangen: A Community Service Organization

Toronto Business Development Centre

COSTI Immigrant Services

—-----------------------------------------------------------------

Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year

1) Maya (Bharti) Nathani

CEO, Founder & President of Universal Health Hub

2) Natasha Dhayagude & David Brown

Co-Founders of Chinova Bioworks

3) Kalada Sika

Founder & CEO of Ntradex Solutions Inc.

4) Gerard Keledjian

Founder and Managing Director of New Horizons Media Inc.

5) Ali Soumah

Founder & CEO of Ali Soumah Business Center (ASBC)

6) Ashish Tandon

Co-Founder & CEO of Godspeed Group

—-----------------------------------------------------------------

E-commerce Business of the Year Award

9thCO Inc.

Otto Optical Systems

Snuggle Bugz

GiftAFeeling Inc.

Green Sun Foods

MINI TIPI

—------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Business Woman of the Year

1) MARY OLANUBI

Director of Senior Homecare by Angels

2) Kristy Miller

Founder & CEO of The Scented Market

3) Kirke Kotkas

Founder & CEO of Social Kiddos Consulting Corp.

4) Elyse Boulet

CEO & Managing Partner at Pigeon Brands

5) Stephanie Loureiro

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) + Product Strategy Advisor of Speer Technologies Inc.

6) Harleen Laroia

Founder & CEO of SimplySmart Child Care & Montessori

—-------------------------------------------------------------------

Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year

1) Joella Hogan

Owner/Operator of The Yukon Soaps Company

2) Trisha Pitura

Co-Founder of MINI TIPI

3) Sarah Hopkins

Founder & CEO of Three Sisters Consulting

4) Corey Anderson

Founder & CEO of Ingaged Creative Productions

5) Amanda Bernard

Founder & CEO of Shawish Market

6) Brad Robinson

CEO & Owner of Thrive Tours Inc.

—-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Customer Service Excellence of the Year

Senior Homecare by Angels

William Wright Commercial Real Estate Services

Aviron

Altrum

FlightHub

Silverware

—-----------------------------------------------------------------

Best in Retail Award

ENDVR

Baskits

The Scented Market

STACKT

Callia Flowers

Canadian Appliance Source LP

—--------------------------------------------------------------------

Entrepreneur of the Year

1) Michael Perrow

Co-Founder & CEO of Otherlife

2) Muraly Srinarayanathas

Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of 369 Global Inc

3) Emily Lyons

Founder and CEO of femme fatale media

4) Henri Chelhot

CEO of FlightHub

5) Marcus Tomiuk

Co-Founder & CEO of CruiseHub

6) Celine Tadrissi

Founder and CEO of Hammam Spa by Céla + Céla

—--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Best in AI Automation Award

Untether AI

AiZtech Inc.

BenchSci

Paramount Commerce

Abrisuite.Inc

Quantigo AI

—----------------------------------------------------------------

Best in Health and Wellness Business Award

Totum Life Science Inc.

Myodetox

Kaizen Health Group

Puppysphere

8 West Clinic

Little Yogis Academy

—----------------------------------------------------------------

Best Business Innovation of the Year

Nucleus Networks

WSI

Media Resources Inc

Deep Trekker Inc.

NAV43 INC

Stacktics Inc.

—------------------------------------------------------------------

Inspirational Leader of the Year

1) Kumaran Nadesan

Co-Founder and Deputy Chairman of 369 Global Inc

2) Josh Singer

CEO of Kognitive Sales Solutions

3) Hilary Borndahl

Founder & CEO of Miix Analytics Inc.

4) Anne Stefanyk

Founder & CEO of Kanopi Studios

5) Sally Daub & Josh Green

Co-Founders of BorderPass

6) David Wiseman

CEO of INKAS® Payments Corporation

—---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Diversity and Inclusion Award

Illuminz Solutions Inc.

BIPOC Executive Search Inc.

TryCycle Data Systems

The Foreign Venture Group Inc

H2R Business Solutions Inc.

AME Group

—--------------------------------------------------------------

CSR Excellence Award

GRRRL Spells

Deschool Online Inc

Miix Analytics Inc.

Fondation Émergence

Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE)



This annual event not only highlights the success stories of Canadian small businesses but also fosters valuable networking opportunities and strengthens community building within the sector.

To learn more about the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards and to view the complete list of finalists, please visit https://smeawards.ca/finalists-2024

About CanadianSME Small Business Magazine:

CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is dedicated to supporting and promoting small and medium-sized businesses in Canada. Through its digital platforms, the magazine provides invaluable insights, resources, and inspiration for Canadian entrepreneurs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

SK Uddin,

Publisher, CanadianSME Small Business Magazine Phone: 416 655 0205

Email: info@canadiansme.ca

Website: www.canadiansme.ca

