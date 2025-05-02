Specialty Adhesive Market projected to reach US$9.529 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 4.72%

The specialty adhesive market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% from US$7.598 billion in 2025 to US$9.529 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the specialty adhesive market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$9.529 billion by 2030.The specialty adhesive market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in various industries.One of the major drivers of the specialty adhesive market is the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. With the increasing focus on reducing plastic waste and finding alternative packaging materials, the demand for eco-friendly adhesives has also increased. This has led to the development of new and innovative adhesive solutions that are not only environmentally friendly but also offer high performance and durability.The report also highlights the growing adoption of specialty adhesives in the automotive and construction industries. These adhesives offer superior bonding strength and durability, making them ideal for use in various applications such as structural bonding, panel bonding, and sealing. The increasing use of lightweight materials in the automotive industry has also contributed to the demand for specialty adhesives, as they offer a lightweight and cost-effective alternative to traditional joining methods.The specialty adhesive market is highly competitive, with key players constantly investing in research and development to introduce new and innovative products.Overall, the specialty adhesive market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable solutions and the development of new and innovative adhesive products. With the growing awareness about environmental concerns, the demand for eco-friendly adhesives is only expected to increase, making the specialty adhesive market a promising sector for investment and growth.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/specialty-adhesive-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the specialty adhesive market that have been covered are 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Sika AG, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Avery Dennison Corporation, Dow Inc., BASF SE, among others.The market analytics report segments the specialty adhesive market as follows:• By Typeo Epoxyo Polyurethaneo Acrylico Siliconeo Cyanoacrylate• By End-User Industryo Automotiveo Electronicso Constructiono Aerospaceo Medical• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao United Arab Emirateso Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• 3M Company• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA• H.B. Fuller Company• Sika AG• Arkema Group (Bostik SA)• Avery Dennison Corporation• Dow Inc.• BASF SE• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.• Eastman Chemical CompanyReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Hot Melt Adhesives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hot-melt-adhesives-market • Wood Adhesives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/wood-adhesives-market • Spray Adhesive Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/spray-adhesive-market • Global Nano Adhesive Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-nano-adhesive-market • Film Adhesives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/film-adhesives-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 