IPIM Organises Macao Entrepreneurs to Participate in Portugal's Largest Food Expo and Launches Roadshow in Lisbon for the Second C-PLPEX

MACAU, May 2 - Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised a 12-entrepreneur delegation to participate in the fourth “Sagal Expo Lisboa” in Portugal and conducted a roadshow showcasing Macao’s investment and business landscape and promoting the second China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (2nd C-PLPEX), which successfully drew participation of nearly 80 representatives from Portuguese commerce associations and enterprises. The delegation was arranged to maximise Macao’s distinctive advantage as the China-PSC platform and to utilise its role as a “Precise Connector” in facilitating collaboration between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs). The delegation also aimed to attract PSC enterprises to China and foster global expansion for local industries, enhancing practical and mutually beneficial co-operation among businesses in China and PSCs.

Capitalising on the pre-arranged connections facilitated by IPIM, several Macao SMEs successfully engaged with over 10 Portuguese companies at the Expo, culminating in cooperative agreements with three of the firms in the areas of beverages, frozen foods, and wine. Notably, a cherry wine brand was introduced to Macao for the first time, furthering Macao's aspiration to serve as the debut destination for products from PSCs entering the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area market. This endeavour also helped to enrich the China-PSC platform and reinforce its significance. Feedback from the Macao SMEs participating for the first time indicated that the outcomes met their expectations, expanding their global connections and reinforcing Macao’s role as the Food Product Distribution Centre for PSCs. Furthermore, several Portuguese companies expressed their optimism regarding the growth potential of the Chinese market. They affirmed their intention to pursue business prospects in the region by engaging in the 2nd C-PLPEX.

Macao Delegation Comprises Representatives from Commerce and Trade Associations, Food Trade and Food Processing Enterprises

The 4th Sagal Expo Lisboa was organised by Exposalão S.A. and was held at the International Fair Hall of Lisbon from 28 to 30 April. This year’s Expo attracted over 1,100 international buyers and saw the participation of approximately 400 Portuguese food companies, exhibiting agricultural products, food, wine, and other items. This event is the largest export food expo in Portugal.

This delegation, organised by IPIM, consisted of 12 entrepreneurs including representatives from commerce and trade associations as well as enterprises involved in food trade and food processing. Notably, four of them joined the delegations for the first time. During their stay in Portugal, the delegation visited the 4th “Sagal Expo Lisboa” and engaged in negotiations and discussions with exhibitors at the event.

Nearly 80 Portuguese Businessmen Participated in the 2nd C-PLPEX Roadshow

While in Portugal, IPIM conducted a roadshow showcasing Macao’s investment and business landscape and promoting the 2nd C-PLPEX at the Macao Economic and Trade Office in Lisbon, attracting the participation of nearly 80 local Portuguese businessmen. This roadshow marks the third promotional initiative organised by IPIM in Portuguese-speaking countries, following the 2nd C-PLPEX roadshows in Angola and Brazil.

Representatives from Portuguese commerce and trade associations and enterprises engaged in new energy, agriculture, food and beverage, professional services, blue economy and other sectors were invited to participate in the Lisbon roadshow. This event aimed to establish a communication platform for companies in Macao and Portugal and promote Macao’s latest business advantages and the upcoming 2nd C-PLPEX scheduled for 22 to 25 October in the city. It also sought to convert more PSC companies into Macao investors and exhibitors, polishing Macao’s “Golden Business Card” as an international metropolis and fostering an appropriately diversified economy for the region.