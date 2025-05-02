Cultural Affairs Bureau calls for exhibition proposals for the Collateral Exhibitions of “Art Macao”

MACAU, May 2 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) calls for exhibition proposals for the Collateral Exhibitions of “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” (hereinafter referred to as “Art Macao 2025”). Local professionals and organisations engaged in contemporary art are welcome to participate in the biennale, jointly fostering the creation of contemporary art, building an open and inclusive international platform for artistic exchange, and highlighting the achievements of Macao’s art education and local creative force. The selected proposals will be included in the promotional campaign of “Art Macao 2025” to build synergy with other sections of the biennale, thus increasing the international visibility of local exhibitions.

The open call accepts exhibition proposals for the Collateral Exhibitions that will inaugurate between 19 July and 12 October 2025 and span for a period of no less than 2 weeks. The exhibition venue shall be proposed by the selected teams on their own, with no restrictions on the exhibition scale and format but are subject to legal and safety requirements. The organisational expenses for the exhibition will be borne by the proposers. The Rules and Regulations and Application Form can be downloaded from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo. Interested Macao residents aged 18 or above or higher education institutions, commercial companies or social associations registered in Macao are welcome to submit their application form and exhibition proposal in PDF format by email to artmacao@icm.gov.mo by 5pm on 23 May. The Chief Curator of “Art Macao 2025”, Feng Boyi, will select the exhibition proposals based on criteria such as curatorial concept, quality of the exhibits, extent of pertinence to the theme, qualifications and experience of curatorial team, feasibility of the proposal, and compatibility of the exhibition venue. Exhibition proposals submitted for other sections of “Art Macao 2025” cannot be used for this call for submissions.

The “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” is organised by IC, under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, Limited, and Wynn Resorts Macau. Themed “Hey, what brings you here?”, the “Art Macao 2025” is divided into six sections, namely the Main Exhibition, Public Art Exhibition, City Pavilion, Special Exhibition, Local Curatorial Project, and Collateral Exhibition, creating an international cultural and artistic feast this summer and promoting the development of local arts. In order to further provide an open and diversified exchange platform, cultivate local curatorial talents and showcase the achievements of contemporary art, IC has specially launched an open call for proposals for two exhibition projects of Art Macao. The call includes not only the Collateral Exhibition but also the Local Curatorial Project with the submission deadline on 6 May 2025. Interested local artists and art organisations are advised to take the opportunity and work together to promote the arts of Macao to the international stage.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8791 9892 / 8791 9814 during office hours, or email to artmacao@icm.gov.mo.