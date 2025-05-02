ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS

2 May 2025 at 15.15 EEST



Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 1 May 2025 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of point A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of point B) Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares









Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares









Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares









Below 5% voting rights 141,134,278 shares









757,698,376 voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01% shares









Below 5% voting rights 0.00% shares









Below 5% voting rights 5.01% shares









Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009014377 Below 5% shares









Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares









Below 5% voting rights POINT A SUBTOTAL Below 5% shares









Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares









Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights American Depositary Receipt (US68628Y1047) N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares









Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares









Below 5% voting rights POINT B SUBTOTAL Below 5% shares









Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares









Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Olli Huotari



EVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company had about 3,700 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.