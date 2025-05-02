IREN to Release Q3 FY25 Results on May 14, 2025

SYDNEY, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (together with its subsidiaries, "IREN") today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and nine-months ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 and host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at https://iren.com/investor/events-and-presentations

Webcast and Conference Call Details



Time & Date: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Participant Registration Link Live Webcast Use this link Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link



Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

There will be a Q&A session after the Company delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.

About IREN

IREN is a leading data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy.

Bitcoin Mining: providing security to the Bitcoin network, expanding to 52 EH/s in 2025. Operations since 2019.

providing security to the Bitcoin network, expanding to 52 EH/s in 2025. Operations since 2019. AI Cloud Services: providing cloud compute to AI customers, 1,896 NVIDIA H100 & H200 GPUs. Operations since 2024.

providing cloud compute to AI customers, 1,896 NVIDIA H100 & H200 GPUs. Operations since 2024. Next-Generation Data Centers : 660MW of operating data centers, expanding to 910MW in 2025. Specifically designed and purpose-built infrastructure for high-performance and power-dense computing applications.

: 660MW of operating data centers, expanding to 910MW in 2025. Specifically designed and purpose-built infrastructure for high-performance and power-dense computing applications. Technology : technology stack for performance optimization of AI Cloud Services and Bitcoin Mining operations.

: technology stack for performance optimization of AI Cloud Services and Bitcoin Mining operations. Development Portfolio: 2,910MW of grid-connected power secured across North America, >2,000 acre property portfolio and multi-gigawatt development pipeline.

2,910MW of grid-connected power secured across North America, >2,000 acre property portfolio and multi-gigawatt development pipeline. 100% Renewable Energy (from clean or renewable energy sources or through the purchase of RECs) : targets sites with low-cost & underutilized renewable energy, and supports electrical grids and local communities.

Contacts

Media



Gillian Roberts

Aircover Communications

+1 818 395 2948

gillian.roberts@aircoverpr.com



Jon Snowball

Sodali & Co

+61 477 946 068

+61 423 136 761

Investors



Mike Power

IREN

mike.power@iren.com







