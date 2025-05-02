Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,856 in the last 365 days.

ALX Oncology to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced plans to report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8th, 2025, before market open.

The company will not be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology’s second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action and is anticipated to enter Phase 1 trials mid-2025. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Audra Friis, Sam Brown, Inc.
audrafriis@sambrown.com
(917) 519-9577


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ALX Oncology to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more