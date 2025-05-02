LGI Homes Expands Presence in Polk County with Launch of Peach Crossings in Winter Haven, Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes is excited to announce the opening of Peach Crossings, a brand-new, 52-lot community now selling in Winter Haven. Nestled in the heart of Polk County, one of Florida’s most desirable and fastest-growing regions, homebuyers at Peach Crossings can choose from five never-before-seen floor plans at an exceptional value.

Perfectly positioned between Orlando and Tampa, and just minutes from LEGOLAND® Florida Resort, PEPPA PIG Theme Park, and Lake Eloise, Peach Crossings is an ideal location for families and first-time buyers seeking a modern, connected lifestyle in a scenic setting. Winter Haven’s lake life lifestyle, with over 50 sparkling lakes nearby, provides an abundance of opportunities for fishing, kayaking and water skiing.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Central Florida with the launch of Peach Crossings,” said John Gammon, Vice President of Sales for Orlando. “This new community is especially exciting because it features floor plans that are brand new to LGI Homes. They were designed from the ground up to meet the evolving needs of today’s buyers. We’re proud to introduce this fresh lineup of homes to the market.”

Peach Crossings showcases a collection of thoughtfully designed, never-before-built floor plans with three to five bedrooms. These homes come fully equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package which includes stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, recessed LED lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, professionally landscaped front yards, and integrated smart home technology.

The following floor plans are debuting exclusively at Peach Crossings:

Winterset – 3 bed, 2 bath | 1,316 sq ft | From $333,900

Eloise – 3 bed, 2 bath | 1,526 sq ft | From $353,900

Summit – 4 bed, 2 bath | 1,863 sq ft | From $373,900

Spring – 5 bed, 3 bath | 2,244 sq ft | From $414,900

Ariana – 3 bed, 2 bath | 1,160 sq ft | Coming Soon



Peach Crossings is designed with lifestyle in mind. The community features a children’s playground, picnic pavilion, and two peaceful community ponds surrounded by green space. Families will enjoy the beautiful, serene setting perfect for recreation and relaxation. Residents also benefit from Peach Crossings’ prime location near HWY 60 and HWY 17, offering easy access to local dining, shopping, parks, and major employment centers in Orlando and Tampa. For those with school-age children, the community is zoned to the highly rated Polk County School District, ensuring excellent educational opportunities.

Peach Crossings is part of LGI Homes' growing presence in Polk County, with six communities now selling in the region. In addition to Peach Crossings, LGI Homes offers other nearby locations such as Reunion Village in Reunion, Gum Lake Preserve in Lake Alfred, scattered lot homes throughout Poinciana, Noah Estates at Tuscany Preserve in Poinciana, and Sol Vista in Dundee. Each community offers its own unique features and pricing options, giving homebuyers plenty of choices in this thriving area.

To learn more or to schedule a tour of Peach Crossings, please contact the LGI Homes sales team at (855) 942-2066 ext. 957.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

The Spring Plan by LGI Homes at Peach Crossings features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an expansive living area.

