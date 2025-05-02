From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 36 million users, concluded its successful participation as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, where the company celebrated its milestone 7th anniversary and announced a groundbreaking $300 million ecosystem development fund.

7 Years of Excellence: A Foundation for Ecosystem Expansion

The premier crypto event, which took place from April 30 to May 1, 2025 in Dubai, provided MEXC with the perfect platform to commemorate seven years of growth and innovation in the cryptocurrency space. During the celebratory "Celebra7e MEXC Cocktail Party", Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC, delivered an inspiring opening speech highlighting the exchange's remarkable journey.

"Seven years may sound short, but in the fast-moving world of crypto, it's a lifetime," Jin told attendees. "To thrive in this ever-evolving space takes resilience, vision, and trust—and we've only made it this far because of you."

Jin revealed impressive growth metrics: the MEXC team has nearly doubled to 2,000 employees across Growth, R&D, and Business Support divisions. The platform now offers more than 3,000 crypto assets and has built a community of over 2.25 million Twitter followers and approximately 193,000 Telegram members.

"We've also hosted over 2,293 airdrop events, distributing over $136 million in rewards," Jin added. "This is our way of thanking you for your ongoing trust and loyalty."

$300 Million MEXC Ecosystem Development Fund Unveiled

The highlight of MEXC's Token2049 Dubai participation was the official announcement of its $300 million Ecosystem Development Fund, signaling the company's strategic evolution from an exchange service to a comprehensive ecosystem builder. The five-year fund represents MEXC's commitment to fostering blockchain innovation across multiple sectors.

The fund will focus on strategic investments in public chains, stablecoins, wallets, and media platforms, providing not only financial backing but also leveraging MEXC's exchange business cooperation to deliver enhanced value to portfolio projects. This dual approach positions fund recipients to benefit from both capital investment and operational synergies within the MEXC ecosystem.

"After seven years of market resilience, MEXC is uniquely positioned as a trusted ecosystem partner," said Tracy Jin. "This fund represents our vision for the future of decentralized finance and our commitment to supporting the next generation of blockchain innovations."

IgniteX: $30 Million CSR Initiative for Web3 Talent Development

Alongside the ecosystem fund, MEXC Ventures launched "IgniteX" – a $30 million, five-year CSR initiative to foster Web3 talent and innovation. The program will support early-stage startups, research, developer communities, and academic institutions, with focus on decentralized infrastructure, AI-blockchain integration, stablecoins, and fintech. IgniteX combines mentorship, education, and funding to build a future-ready ecosystem and prepare the next generation of Web3 users and leaders.

Industry Insights Shared at Panel Discussion

MEXC's presence at Token2049 Dubai extended beyond celebrations and announcements to include thought leadership. Tracy Jin participated in a panel discussion titled "What's Next for Crypto Markets: The Exchange Perspective" on the OKX main stage on 1 May. The discussion explored upcoming trends, challenges, and opportunities in the cryptocurrency exchange sector, with Jin offering insights drawn from MEXC's seven years of operational experience.

During the panel, Jin emphasized MEXC's continued focus on product innovation and market expansion while maintaining its core commitment to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto" for users worldwide.

Successful Side Events Strengthen Community Connections

MEXC hosted multiple successful side events throughout TOKEN2049 Dubai, including the "Celebra7e MEXC Cocktail Party," "Dao People x MEXC: VIP Party" at BIRDS, a "TR KOL Exclusive Yacht Party" aboard Xclusive Yachts, and participation in the "AFTER2049" event at Be Beach. These gatherings provided valuable networking opportunities for industry professionals, partners, and MEXC community members.

At the company's exhibition booth, MEXC showcased its revolutionary DEX+ platform and displayed a collection of seven limited-edition anniversary merchandise items that proved popular with attendees. Throughout the conference, MEXC representatives conducted product demonstrations, engaged with visitors, and discussed potential partnerships.

Behind the scenes, Jin noted that MEXC's service team has resolved more than 1 million user requests and recovered over $1.8 million in user assets—underscoring the company's commitment to security and user experience.

Looking Ahead

As Token2049 Dubai concluded, MEXC's successful participation not only celebrated its past achievements but also laid the groundwork for its future vision. The announcement of the $300 million Ecosystem Development Fund, combined with ongoing product innovations and market expansion efforts, positions MEXC for continued growth in its eighth year and beyond.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

