Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,844 in the last 365 days.

Minister Thembi Simelane on coordinated response to uMlazi mudslide victims

Thembi Simelane, Minister of Human Settlements is encouraged by the speed and efficiency in which the three spheres of government, National and KZN Department of Human Settlements and eThekwini Municipality have responded to yesterday’s call to evacuate victims of mudslides at uMlazi, H Section in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Over 50 families are being evacuated to Temporary Emergency Accommodation (TEA) as they have lost their houses.

Noting impact the recent rains have caused to several houses, during her visit to the area yesterday, Simelane directed the immediate evacuation of families either whose houses have completely collapsed or structural integrity is compromised, thus pose danger to occupants.

“I am out of words to express our gratitude to families that opened their houses to accommodate affected families. This is who we are. We are a warm nation. A nation that extends a helping hand to those in need”, said Minister Simelane.

“Over the next two weeks, I expect the National Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), an entity of the Department of Human Settlements, to present its report on structural integrity of all affected houses and geotechnical assessments of the area to determine the intervention required”, added Simelane.

Enquiries:
Tsekiso Machike
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 077 410 5050
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Ndabezinhle Sibiya
Spokesperson to the MEC
Cell: 082 375 4742

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Thembi Simelane on coordinated response to uMlazi mudslide victims

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more