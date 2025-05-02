Minister Thembi Simelane on coordinated response to uMlazi mudslide victims

Thembi Simelane, Minister of Human Settlements is encouraged by the speed and efficiency in which the three spheres of government, National and KZN Department of Human Settlements and eThekwini Municipality have responded to yesterday’s call to evacuate victims of mudslides at uMlazi, H Section in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Over 50 families are being evacuated to Temporary Emergency Accommodation (TEA) as they have lost their houses.

Noting impact the recent rains have caused to several houses, during her visit to the area yesterday, Simelane directed the immediate evacuation of families either whose houses have completely collapsed or structural integrity is compromised, thus pose danger to occupants.

“I am out of words to express our gratitude to families that opened their houses to accommodate affected families. This is who we are. We are a warm nation. A nation that extends a helping hand to those in need”, said Minister Simelane.

“Over the next two weeks, I expect the National Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), an entity of the Department of Human Settlements, to present its report on structural integrity of all affected houses and geotechnical assessments of the area to determine the intervention required”, added Simelane.

