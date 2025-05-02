Software Experts has named Klaviyo one of the top email marketing platforms of the year

NEW YORK CITY, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Experts has named Klaviyo one of the top email marketing platforms of the year. Klaviyo’s AI-powered automation, real-time customer data integration, and multi-channel marketing capabilities position it as a primary choice for businesses who want to enhance customer engagement and maximize revenue.

Email marketing remains a critical channel for businesses aiming to foster customer relationships, increase brand awareness, and generate sales. However, the effectiveness of email campaigns depends on personalization, automation, and data-driven decision-making. Klaviyo distinguishes itself by leveraging advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to optimize email content, segmentation, and automation flows in real time.

Key Features

Software Experts highlighted several core capabilities that contributed to Klaviyo’s recognition as a leading email marketing software:

Real-Time Data and Segmentation: Klaviyo collects and processes customer data in real time, allowing businesses to create highly targeted audience segments. This ensures that marketing messages reach the right customers at the right time to help increase engagement and conversions.

Automation Flows for Scalable Engagement: Klaviyo offers pre-built automation workflows for welcome emails, cart abandonment reminders, shipping updates, and post-purchase follow-ups. These automated sequences help businesses maintain continuous communication with their customers while reducing manual effort.

Multi-Channel Marketing Integration: Beyond email, Klaviyo integrates SMS, push notifications, and e-commerce platforms to ensure a consistent and synchronized marketing approach across multiple channels. This is particularly valuable for businesses using platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento.

AI-Powered Content and Personalization: Klaviyo’s AI marketing tools enable hyper-precise personalization, from dynamic product recommendations to predictive analytics that forecast customer behavior. Businesses can tailor emails based on past purchases, browsing activity, and engagement patterns.

User-Friendly Template Editor: With an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, Klaviyo makes it easy for both beginners and experienced marketers to create high-converting emails without needing advanced design skills.

Data-Driven Reporting and Benchmarking: Klaviyo provides AI-generated insights that help businesses measure campaign effectiveness, track revenue impact, and compare performance against industry benchmarks.

Revenue Impact and Business Growth

One of the key reasons Klaviyo earned recognition from Software Experts is its ability to drive measurable results. Businesses using Klaviyo’s automated email campaigns consistently report higher revenue per recipient compared to those relying on manual email marketing efforts.

“AI-driven automation is no longer just a trend—it’s a necessity for modern businesses,” Drew Thomas, Software Experts spokesperson, added. “Klaviyo’s ability to translate data into revenue-generating marketing strategies gives it a distinct advantage in competitive email marketing.”

Scalable Pricing for Businesses of All Sizes

Klaviyo’s pricing model is based on active profiles (customers that can be emailed) to make sure that businesses only pay for the contacts they actively engage with. Pricing starts at $60 per month, with a free tier available that allows up to 500 emails per month. This flexibility makes Klaviyo accessible to startups, small businesses, and large enterprises alike.

Additionally, Klaviyo offers built-in compliance and deliverability tools This helps marketing emails reach inboxes effectively while adhering to industry regulations.

A Leading B2C CRM for Customer Engagement

Beyond email marketing, Klaviyo is positioning itself as a B2C CRM, enabling businesses to build deeper customer connections and drive lifetime value. With over 350 pre-built integrations, Klaviyo seamlessly connects with e-commerce platforms, customer data tools, and marketing automation systems, making it a central hub for customer engagement.

Recognition Among Industry Leaders

Software Experts’ ranking of top email marketing software is based on an evaluation of innovation, usability, performance, scalability, and ROI impact. Klaviyo’s commitment to AI-driven marketing, customer data utilization, and automation efficiency solidified its position as a top choice for businesses looking to scale their marketing operations.

For businesses seeking an AI-powered, data-driven email marketing solution, Software Experts recognizes Klaviyo as an industry leader that delivers measurable growth, enhances customer engagement, and simplifies marketing automation.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a B2C CRM designed to help consumer brands unify marketing, analytics, and customer interactions through AI-driven automation and real-time data insights. Founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, Klaviyo has evolved from a customer database into a platform used by over 167,000 brands worldwide, enabling businesses to personalize messaging, automate engagement, and build lifelong customer relationships. Its key milestones include launching email marketing (2013), marketing attribution (2018), SMS marketing (2020), customer reviews (2022), a customer data platform (2023), and its full B2C CRM (2025). Headquartered in Boston with offices in Denver, San Francisco, London, Dublin, and Sydney, Klaviyo’s name—derived from clavija (Spanish for mountaineering pitons)—reflects its mission to support brands as they scale and grow.

About Software Experts: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

