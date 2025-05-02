Polana Launches AI-Driven DeFi Platform and Starts POLAI Token ICO/Presale

Polana Labs is at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform integrates several AI-driven tools that provide traders better market analyses, predictions, and investment strategies.

Phoenix, AZ, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --













Polana Labs (POLAI) , an AI-powered DeFi platform, has officially launched, boasting automated, AI-driven investment tools that help users optimize their crypto portfolios. Simultaneously with its launch, Polana kicked off the ICO/presale for its native token, POLAI, marking a potentially pivotal moment in DeFi history. Polana Labs is at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform integrates several AI-driven tools that provide traders better market analyses, predictions, and investment strategies. The platform's cutting-edge AI also enhances risk management. These features help users make better-informed decisions and maximize their portfolios' potential despite the market's renowned volatility.

Polana stands apart from other DeFi platforms through its user-friendly approach, drastically reducing entry barriers for new users. Beginners and seasoned investors can rely on the platform for easy and smooth navigation, an intuitive dashboard, and seamless interaction with Polana’s AI tools.

Polana prioritizes security to deliver all users a safe and transparent crypto experience. To this end, all the transactions and smart contracts executed via the platform are fully auditable on the blockchain. In fact, Polana has had its smart contract audited by Solidproof , one of the industry’s top auditors. Also, the POLAI token has been audited by Coinsult .

POLAI is a DeFi token and the backbone of Polana Labs’ rapidly evolving ecosystem. The token leverages AI to improve and automate DeFi solutions for all traders, regardless of skills or experience. Holding POLAI tokens involves several perks and benefits, such as:

Governance powers

POLAI token holders have a say in the decision-making process that guides the platform’s development.

Rewards

POLAI token holders can access rewards by participating in liquidity pools, staking, and using the platform’s AI-powered tools.

Transaction fees

POLAI holders can save on transaction costs within the Polana ecosystem as the token will be used to pay transaction fees.

The team has set a fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 POLAI tokens distributed as follows:



- Presale - 30%

- Staking rewards - 20%

- Liquidity pool - 15%

- Marketing & partnerships - 15%

- Development Fund and Community

- Rewards - 10%

- Team & Advisors - 10%



The ICO/presale for the POLAI token will start on May 5. The presale countdown is live until then, but interested investors can still purchase the token before the countdown ends.

This presale event is part of the first development phase in the Polana Labs roadmap. The project has three more phases planned to be completed in 2025 and another one for 2026 and beyond. Some of Polana Labs’ most ambitious goals include:



- Integrating AI-powered tools to help users make smarter investment decisions.

- Introducing staking rewards for POLAI token holders.

- Expanding AI models for more advanced trading strategies and automation.

- Releasing the Polana Labs mobile application.

- Growing the Polana community by expanding marketing efforts globally and forming new strategic partnerships.

- Exploring new AI-driven DeFi features like liquidity mining, yield farming, and more.

- Expanding the platform's reach by adding new blockchain networks for greater scalability.



About Polana Labs

Polana Labs is a new DeFi platform that aims to revolutionize decentralized finance via innovative AI-powered solutions. The platform's user-centric approach is visible in its ease of use and automated strategies, which help new and expert traders make smarter investments.

Ultimately, Polana Labs is contributing to a safer and more transparent DeFi future through its use of unparalleled security standards.

Join the $POLAI token presale here .

For ongoing updates and community engagement, follow Polana Labs on its website , X (formerly Twitter) , and Telegram .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.







Pavel M.

info@polana.ai









Pavel M. info at polana.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.