Statement by Minister Thompson on the retirement of Chief Sinclair Walker

CANADA, May 1 - Hon. Bloyce Thompson, Deputy Premier and Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General, issued the following statement regarding the retirement of Summerside Police Chief Sinclair Walker:

“Summerside Police Services has played an integral part in our community public safety response, and the overall well-being of our residents. For over 40 years, Sinclair Walker has served and protected in policing, through various positions such as leading the Major Crimes Section, Deputy Police Chief and Police Chief for Summerside Police Services.

Chief Walker has been someone that I have relied on as Minister of Justice and Public Safety, and through his collaboration, we have progressed many initiatives that have helped protect our residents, bolster our local police presence, and ultimately improve public safety in our province. His leadership and willingness to participate in joint municipal/provincial initiatives has been welcomed and should be admired by police chiefs in our region.

I would like to especially thank him for his collaboration on things like establishing cadet training for Summerside Police at the Atlantic Police Academy, the progress of Police Standards on PEI, having a strong and respectful voice at the Chiefs of Police Association, and of course his willingness to participate in our Province’s new Joint Enforcement Team – which will directly combat illicit drugs in our Island communities.

After a full career of 45 years that includes many decorations and achievements, I want to wish Chief Sinclair Walker a happy retirement.”