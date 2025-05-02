Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemns murder of Prosecutor Elona Sombulula

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has learned with deep sadness of the tragic and untimely death of Mr Elona Sombulula, a young prosecutor who was gunned down earlier this week in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape.

Minister Kubayi condemns this senseless murder in the strongest possible terms.

Mr Sombulula, an official within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), was a graduate of the Aspirant Prosecutor Programme, having joined the NPA through the programme in 2022.

At the time of his death, he was serving as an acting Regional Court Prosecutor.

Mr Sombulula was shot and killed on the evening of Tuesday, 29 April 2025, under mysterious circumstances.

The motive for the killing remains unknown and is currently the subject of an active investigation.

Minister Kubayi has extended her heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr Sombulula.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our employee, whose life was cut short far too soon," said Minister Kubayi.

The Minister has called on all law enforcement agencies to work with urgency and diligence to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mr Sombulula’s death and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“We will not allow such acts of violence to intimidate or undermine the work of the NPA," said the Minister.

The Ministry stands in solidarity with the NPA and all prosecutors who continue to serve the public with integrity and courage under often difficult and dangerous conditions.

The Aspirant Prosecutor Programme is a year-long NPA internship that provides practical training to law graduates, preparing them for entry-level prosecutorial roles and strengthening capacity in lower courts.

