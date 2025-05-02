Charity hay runs now extended to dairy farmers across South Australia

Release date: 02/05/25

South Australian Dairyfarmers will be able to access the fodder transport subsidy scheme for the first time through a partnership between the State Government and the South Australian Dairyfarmers Association (SADA), to ensure much-needed fodder is delivered to dairy farmers across the state.

Dairy cattle require specific types of feed to ensure the well-balanced diet needed to maintain milk yield and reproductive health, which means that most donated fodder is not suitable. The government has therefore worked with SADA to structure assistance that can be used for the required high-quality, nutritionally balanced feed essential for dairy herd health.

As part of the Malinauskas Government’s expanded $73 million Drought Support Package, the State Government is partnering with five organisations through the SA Donated Fodder Transport Drought Assistance Scheme to assist with the cost of transporting donated fodder across the state, taking the total funding to $6 million.

The initial $2 million investment in charity hay runs has enabled more than 4,200 tonnes of hay to be delivered to 436 primary producers across drought-affected regions of South Australia.

The State Government is actively working with Need for Feed, Rural Aid, Rapid Relief Team, Farmers Relief Agency and new participant the SA Dairyfarmers Association (SADA).

The State Government has gathered feedback from producers and charities from the first round of the scheme and updated guidelines to better target support across geographical areas and streamlining administrative requirements.

Primary producers are encouraged to contact participating organisations directly to understand what types of fodder are available and to register their interest.

For more information about the SA Donated Fodder Transport Drought Assistance Scheme, visit pir.sa.gov.au/drought.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We are pleased that dairy farmers, through SADA, can now partner along with the four charities to continue the fantastic work being done to deliver fodder to drought-stricken farming communities across South Australia.

We are extremely grateful for the work of these organisations and to the producers who have provided feedback to ensure the support is fair and effective.

Attributable to Robert Brokenshire President of SADA

We are very pleased to be partnering with the State Government on this important initiative that will enable dairy farmers in need to receive charity hay.

Dairy cows need specific, high-quality hay to ensure they remain healthy and that their milk production can be maintained. Regular hay received from charity donations is not tailored to the needs of dairy cows.

This scheme means that dairy farmers can have much-needed relief in these challenging drought conditions.