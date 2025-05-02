$750,000 for initiatives to help older South Australians live well

Release date: 02/05/25

Fifty-one community groups, organisations and local councils will be supported in initiatives that aim to enhance the lives of older South Australians as part of a new round of grants from the State Government’s Office for Ageing Well.

A total of $750,000 in funding has been allocated for the Ageing Well Community and Research Grants 2024-2025.

There were four categories for applicants: Age-Friendly SA Grants, Positive Ageing Fellowship Grants, Impact Research Grants for Ageing Well and Grants for Seniors.

The projects that have successfully received funding focus on connecting communities and tackling ageism while recognising the diverse social, economic and cultural needs of older people. Some examples include:

Age-Friendly SA Grants

Alexandrina Council, encompassing the Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island region of SA, has been awarded $35,000 to fund its ‘Green and Blue Wellness: Engaging with Nature for Health’ project to promote exercising and socialising at its parks, beaches and rivers.

Positive Ageing Fellowship Grants

Aboriginal Community Housing will use $40,000 in funding for its 'I am well (marni ai) at the Elders Village (Purrkanaitya)' project to measure the wellbeing of Aboriginal tenants before they move into a purpose-built village at Warriparinga (Bedford Park).

Impact Research Grants for Ageing Well

Torrens University plans to use a $25,000 grant to research what spurs or prevents people from taking part in Intergenerational Playgroups, which can positively impact an older person’s self-esteem and wellbeing.

Grants for Seniors

Maltese Aged Care Association (SA) will put $9,970 in funding towards an intergenerational storytelling initiative to share the life stories and cultural heritage of Maltese and other multicultural community members.

Funding for Ageing Well Community and Research Grants 2024-2025 will also support community activities during South Australia’s Week of Ageing Well from 1 - 7 October 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Seniors and Ageing Well Nat Cook

These grants encourage communities to harness the strengths within, which can be something as simple as those with lived experience sharing culturally rich personal stories of resilience across generations.

These initiatives go to the heart of the many changes we experience as we age and aim to build older people’s confidence and encourage informed decision-making as they navigate systems to access services and supports.

Supporting older people to learn new things and enhance their experience of activities they are already involved in is important not only for physical and mental health, but for maintaining community connections.

Attributable to Torrens University Director of Research Management Services Dr Louise Townsin

Intergenerational playgroups bring children and older adults together to share fun activities, create meaningful connections and learn from each other.

With this grant, we want to build an evidence base so we can expand these intergenerational playgroups across SA and beyond.

We are eager to broaden the reach of intergenerational playgroups, bringing them to more locations and welcoming a wider range of participants, thereby strengthening community ties and enriching the lives of all participants.

Attributable to Maltese Aged Care Association (SA) Services Manager Madeleine Williams

MACASA’s Cultural Heritage Storytelling and Intergenerational Program is a project where older South Australians, particularly from Maltese and other multicultural communities, share their life stories and cultural heritage with younger generations through workshops, digital media and community events.

Participating in MACASA’s Cultural Heritage Storytelling and Intergenerational Program gives older adults a chance to share their valuable life experiences, helping them feel seen and valued.

This grant will provide the resources to create an inclusive platform, allowing older individuals to be heard, while enriching the younger generation’s understanding of history and heritage.