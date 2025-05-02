Deputy Commissioner for the Independent Commission Against Corruption appointed

Release date: 02/05/25

A senior lawyer with extensive experience working in integrity and prosecutorial roles has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner for South Australia’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

Ben Broyd has been working as the Director of Legal and Compliance with the South Australian ICAC since October 2022, including a six-month period as Acting Commissioner, following the resignation of Ann Vanstone KC last year.

Mr Broyd has also worked as a Senior Solicitor within the Crown Solicitor’s Office Public Law Section, Senior Legal Officer with the ICAC, Prosecution Officer with the New South Wales Director of Public Prosecutions and a lawyer with the New South Wales Police Integrity Commission.

Mr Broyd’s 3-year term commenced yesterday.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Ben Broyd brings a wealth of experience to the leadership of South Australia’s ICAC, both locally and interstate.

The ICAC plays an important role in maintaining integrity and accountability in public administration. I am confident that Mr Broyd will support this important work as one of the ICAC’s leaders.

I wish Mr Broyd every success in this important role.