'Roast Beef Ohno' Opens First Kansai Store in Kyoto Shinkyogoku - Roast Beef Bowl Specialty with Wagyu at Kyoto Dining

The first Kansai location, "Kyoto Roast Beef Ohno Shinkyogoku Store," will open on March 15, 2025.

MUSASHINO CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BQ Gourmet Institute Co., Ltd. (Musashino, Tokyo; CEO: Kenshi Sakamoto) will open the "Kyoto Roast Beef Ohno Shinkyogoku Store" in the Kansai region for the first time on March 15, 2025. Located in a popular area attracting attention from both domestic and international visitors, the restaurant will offer the finest "Roast Beef Bowl" to a wider audience.

Popular Among Domestic and International Guests, with Long Lines Every Day!

"Roast Beef Ohno" operates two stores in Harajuku, as well as locations in Akihabara and Minami Ikebukuro. The melt-in-your-mouth roast beef, piled high in a bowl, has captured the attention of international customers, with many foreign visitors frequenting the stores daily.

A Japanese Beef Bowl that’s Irresistible Worldwide, Made with A4 or Higher Domestic Black Wagyu!

The "Roast Beef Bowl," often photographed by visitors, looks like the perfect reward meal. The thickly sliced roast beef uses A4 or higher grade domestic black wagyu. It is slow-cooked at low temperatures for seven hours, resulting in a tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture. The first bite releases a rich beefy juice that fills the mouth with umami.

First Store in Kyoto, a Global Tourist Destination

Famous for its popularity in Tokyo's Harajuku and Akihabara, "Roast Beef Ohno" is opening its first Kansai store in Kyoto. Located in the "Poetry Alley" building in the Shinkyogoku Shopping Street, a popular tourist spot, the restaurant offers a comfortable environment, unaffected by the weather. To facilitate smooth visits, reservations are accepted through "Tabelog," allowing customers to enjoy their limited time in Kyoto more efficiently.

English Reservation Page

https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2601/A260201/26042456/

Kyoto Roast Beef Ohno Shinkyogoku Store Details

- Store Name: Kyoto Roast Beef Ohno Shinkyogoku Store

- Opening Date: March 15, 2025

- Address: 407-1 Sakaecho, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, 2F, College Town Poetry Alley P Building, Kyoto, Japan

- Phone: 075-585-5554

- Hours: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM (Last Order at 9:30 PM)

About Roast Beef Ohno

Operated by BQ Gourmet Institute Co., Ltd., "Roast Beef Ohno" specializes in roast beef bowls. Popular among young people in trendsetting areas like Harajuku, Akihabara, and Minami Ikebukuro, it also attracts significant attention from overseas. Each bowl, prepared with care, aims to be a "reward meal" that brings joy to customers.

https://roastbeef-ohno.com/foreignstores

Company Overview

- Company Name: BQ Gourmet Institute Co., Ltd.

- Established: June 30, 2003

- Head Office: 2-5-10 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino City, Tokyo, 7F, Ichigo Kichijoji Building

- CEO: Kenji Sakamoto

- Official Website: https://roastbeef-ohno.com/foreignstores

- Official Social Media Accounts:

Twitter: https://x.com/roastbeef_ohno?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roastbeefohno/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwKMUpcA16KtUunkpgF_zBA

