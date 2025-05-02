Robert Jon & The Wreck Share New Single 'Better Of Me'- A Defiant Southern Rock Anthem from Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes

"Better of Me" is off their Upcoming New Studio Album: Out This Summer via Journeyman Records

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck continue to roll out their forthcoming studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes with the release of “Better Of Me,” an upbeat, swagger-filled anthem that blends country rock grit with sun-soaked hooks. Produced By Dave Cobb, the track is available now on all major streaming platforms via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. PRE-ORDER The New Studio Album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes. STREAM the new single, “Better Of Me”. Watch the Official Music Video for “Better Of Me” HERE Driven by a stomping piano intro and crunchy guitars, “Better Of Me” captures the band’s signature blend of defiance and melody. Co-written with longtime collaborator Nick Foster, the track originated during a writing session while the band was on tour and found its final form under the guidance of producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Rival Sons).“‘Better Of Me’ is a track co-written with our good friend & longtime collaborator Nick Foster,” shares guitarist Henry James. “Initially conceived from a Zoom writing session conducted while on tour, the song took on new life with Dave Cobb’s production genius. Led by some inspired piano riffing, it’s a jamming, rollicking tune that wears its heart on its sleeve and transports us back to some of our favorite albums like The Basement Tapes and Second Helping. The track is an empowering affirmation that talks about not letting anyone get the best of you and not caring what others think. It encourages the listener to move forward on their own path in life, unburdened by whatever obstacles may present themselves”.Recorded in Savannah, GA, Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes is due out August 22nd and marks a defining chapter for Robert Jon & The Wreck. The band lived together during the recording process, giving the sessions a relaxed, communal energy that allowed each track to evolve organically under Cobb’s guidance.“This record really represents who we are right now, both musically and personally,” says frontman Robert Jon. “We stepped away from our day-to-day and just focused on the songs, and you can feel that in every track.”“Better Of Me” follows a string of acclaimed singles from the album, including the electrifying “Highway,” the smoldering “Long Gone” (co-written with John Oates), the reflective “Ashes in the Snow,” and the high-octane “Sittin’ Pretty.” Each release has showcased a different side of the band’s sonic palette—from heartland balladry to barn-burning rock—building anticipation for their most expansive and emotionally resonant album to date.Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes captures the band at a creative peak, drawing from real-life experiences of love, loss, and redemption. Across ten riveting tracks, Robert Jon & The Wreck explore the full emotional spectrum, delivered with thunderous riffs, razor-sharp grooves, and some of their most compelling lyrics to date. The album reflects the band’s evolution while staying true to their roots, balancing high-octane rockers with soulful, introspective moments that highlight their range as musicians and storytellers.Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes was mixed by Greg Gordon, whose past credits include Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, and Rival Sons. The album will be available on CD, digital platforms, and limited edition colored vinyl, with special merch bundles including an exclusive shirt and bandana.The band is currently on the road for a packed 2025 tour that includes headline dates across Europe and North America, plus recent appearances at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and upcoming performances at Askena Rock Festival, Hookrock, and Chinook Fest. With stops in the UK, France, the Netherlands, and major U.S. cities from New York to Fargo, fans worldwide will get to experience the new songs live for the first time. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com CD Track List1. Sittin’ Pretty2. Ashes In The Snow3. Highway4. Old Man5. Dark Angel6. Long Gone7. Better Of Me8. I Wanna Give It9. Heartbreak & Last Goodbye10. Keep Myself CleanVINYL Track ListSide A1. Sittin’ Pretty2. Ashes In The Snow3. Highway4. Old Man5. Dark AngelSide B1. Long Gone2. Better Of Me3. I Wanna Give It4. Heartbreak & Last Goodbyes5. Keep Myself CleanTOUR DATES:Spring U.S. and EUMay 2 - Venlo, NL - GrenswerkMay 3 - Groningen, NL - Groningen Rhythm & Blues Nights FestivalMay 6 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy BirminghamMay 7 - Gloucester, UK - GuildhallMay 8 - Chester, UK - The Live RoomsMay 9 - Northampton, UK - Roadmender NorthamptonMay 10 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall StudioJune 13 - Naches, WA - Chinook Fest 2025Summer EUJune 20 - Vitoria, ES - Askena Rock FestivalJune 21 - Le Thor, FR - Le SonografJune 25 - Aschaffenburg, DE - Colos-SaalJune 26 - Herscchbach, DE - Haus HergispachJune 27 - Torgau, DE - Kulturbastion Torgau Open AirJune 28 - Hannover, DE - Blues GarageJune 30 - Koln, DE - Die KantineJuly 1 - Wurzburg, DE - PosthalleJuly 2 - Marburg, DE - KFZ Marburg E.V.July 3 - Weert, NL - De BosuilJuly 4 - Diepenbeek, BE - Hookrock FestivalJuly 5 - Amsterdam, NL - MelkwegSummer U.S.August 1 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues FestivalAugust 2 - Lake View, IA - Stone Pier Summer Concert SeriesAugust 3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art TheaterAugust 5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland BallroomAugust 6 - Homer, NY - Center For The Arts of HomerAugust 8 - Athens, NY - Athens Riverside ParkAugust 9 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 12 - Waldoboro, ME - Waldo TheatreAugust 13 - New York, NY - Sony HallAugust 14 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music HallAugust 16 - Madison IN - Madison RibberfestSeptember 13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues and Brews FestivalSpring 2026February 23-27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends Blues FestivalAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

