Environmental penalties issued for the fourth quarter of 2024

The Washington Department of Ecology issued $535,125 in penalties of $1,000 or more from Oct. 1 – Dec. 31, 2024. You can find a detailed list of the violations and penalties below.



Ecology works with thousands of businesses and individuals to help them comply with state laws. The agency issues penalties when someone doesn’t comply with the laws after Ecology provides technical assistance or warnings, or for particularly serious violations.



In some cases, a penalty may be reduced through a court ruling or settlement. The penalty amounts go to the state’s general fund or dedicated accounts that help prevent pollution.



Ecology strives to protect, preserve and enhance Washington’s environment, and promote wise management practices to benefit current and future generations. When someone pollutes Washington’s land, air or waters, Ecology enforces state and federal regulations in hopes of changing behavior and deterring future harm.

County City Date issued Recipient Description Amount Media contact Benton Richland 12/09/2024 Energy Northwest Columbia Generating Station A cooling system seal failed the morning of June 13, spilling 282 gallons of lubricating oil. The spill was not reported to the state’s emergency management department until later that evening. A cleanup contractor recovered 137 gallons of oil, but couldn’t collect the remaining 145 gallons, which entered the Columbia River. $4,000 Emily Tasaka

509-571-0352 Chelan Manson 12/18/2024 Edwin “Troy” Hawkins, Britt Hawkins, and Sundance Slope, LLC Edwin “Troy Hawkins, Britt Hawkins, and Sundance Slop LLC were penalized for burning prohibited materials in a burn barrel inside an urban growth area. The burning happened Nov. 16, 2023. $2,000 Emily Tasaka

509-571-0352 King Shoreline 12/9/2024 North Star Pro LLC North Star Pro LLC was penalized for spilling diesel fuel into Ronal Bog in December 2023. Approximately 150 gallons of diesel spilled because of a semi-truck collision on I-5, with 19 gallons reaching the bog because of the company’s insufficient follow-up. $1,300 Jessica Kulaas

360-515-6868 King Seattle 12/16/2024 Northlake Shipyard Ecology inspectors found that Northlake Shipyard failed to protect water quality in Lake Union. This included allowing polluted water to enter and mishandling toxic chemicals. News release $112,000 Scarlet Tang

206-920-2600 Kitsap Kingston 10/28/2024 Douglas Wayne Smith Douglas Wayne Smith was penalized for allowing his vessel to go aground and discharge gasoline into Appletree Cove in November 2022. After the boat sank, it broke apart, releasing fuel into the water. Smith failed to report the spill and did not take immediate action to contain or remove the oil, which contaminated the environment. $4,800 Jessica Kulaas

360-515-6868 Pacific Raymond 11/26/2024 Willapa Bay Properties LLC Willapa Bay Properties LLC violated its stormwater permit by continuously discharging muddy water from its site. The muddy water caused repeated driving impacts to US 101. $2,500 Brittny Goodsell

360-280-3704 Pierce Puyallup 11/21/2024 Pennon Construction Pennon Construction failed to implement and use best management practices at the Summit Centre construction project. These practices included not stabilizing soils, maintaining perimeter fencing, controlling pollutants, and submitting required monthly monitoring reports $2,500 Brittny Goodsell

360-280-3704 Pierce Tacoma 12/16/2024 Tru Grit Abrasives, Inc. Industrial company Tru Grit Abrasives received a penalty for six environmental violations. The company didn’t properly manage stormwater that eventually flows into the Hylebos Waterway. This water came in contact with industrial materials and activities, and had high concentrations of copper and zinc. In addition, employees didn’t treat and monitor stormwater during two specific monitoring periods because of a broken water pump. The company failed to report the issue to Ecology within the time its permit required. $8,000 Brittny Goodsell

360-280-3704 Snohomish Everett 10/03/2024 Tammie Gannon Tammie Gannon allowed the abandoned tugboat Excaliber to sink in Steamboat Slough in September 2022, causing an ongoing oil spill. Gannon failed to report the spill or take action to remove the pollutants, leading to environmental contamination. $5,600 Jessica Kulaas

360-515-6868 Snohomish Monroe 12/6/2024 Purcell Tire NW, Inc. Purcell Tire Service Center was penalized for spilling hydraulic oil into Lake Tye in January 2023. After a hydraulic line broke on a tow truck, crew members improperly washed the spill toward the drain, allowing three gallons of oil to reach the lake. Purcell also failed to report the spill, delaying cleanup efforts. $1,200 Jessica Kulaas

360-515-6868 Whatcom Lynden 10/16/2024 RAN General Partnership RAN General Partnership illegally irrigated about 40 acres of blueberries in 2024, despite a cease-and-desist order and a previous penalty for the same illegal water use in 2023. News release $20,000 Scarlet Tang

206-920-2600 Whitman SR 195, near Colfax 12/10/2024 Coleman Oil Company, LLC Coleman Oil Company, LLC was penalized for spilling 2,013 gallons of gasoline and diesel near Colfax in January 2023 after a tanker truck accident. The spill contaminated roadside soil and a ditch connected to Spring Flat Creek. Coleman Oil failed to report the spill within the required one-hour timeframe, delaying response efforts. News Release $12,000 Jessica Kulaas

The following businesses were out of compliance with Washington's post-consumer recycled content law (RCW 70A.245 and WAC 173-925) and were issued penalties on Oct. 2, 2024. They did not meet the minimum 10% requirement for recycled content in their trash bags in 2023. Contact Dave Bennett at dave.bennett@ecy.wa.gov for more information.

Business Penalty amount The Clorox Company $67,196 Uline Inc. $14,991

In addition to the penalties above, the following businesses were penalized Oct. 2, 2024, for not following all or part of Washington’s post-consumer recycled content law. This means they did not meet minimum 15% requirement for recycled content in their beverage containers in 2023. Contact Dave Bennett at dave.bennett@ecy.wa.gov for questions about the information below.