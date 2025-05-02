California Chief Justice Honors Public Schools for Excellence in Civic Learning

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero today announced the recipients of the 2025 Civic Learning Awards, California’s highest recognition for public schools promoting civic education. This year’s honorees span the state and reflect the power of civic learning to inspire student leadership, strengthen communities, and connect classroom knowledge to real-world issues.

“The creative ways teachers are engaging students are always impressive," said Chief Justice Guerrero. “But this year, it moved me to see teachers stepping aside and giving space for their students to lead their school and community-based efforts. These schools show us what’s possible when students are empowered to engage in their communities and take on the responsibilities of citizenship.”

The Civic Learning Award of Excellence, the top honor, was presented to:

Ida Jew Academy and Valle Vista Elementary (San Jose, Santa Clara County)

The two-campus school integrates civic engagement across grade levels, from mock elections to community service. Students participate in projects like the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day and civic art showcases, while partnerships with local judges and civic leaders deepen real-world connections.

Sparks Middle School (La Puente, Los Angeles County)

With a longstanding tradition of excellence, Sparks uses its Project LEAD program to immerse students in civic life through mock trials, legislative debates, community service, and digital citizenship. The program fosters student voice, leadership, and strong ties with local government and nonprofits.

Norte Vista High School (Riverside, Riverside County)

Students at Norte Vista lead civic initiatives that address mental health, food insecurity, and voter turnout. Civic learning is embedded across disciplines, and the school boasts nearly 20,000 hours of student-led service annually. Partnerships with local organizations expand opportunities for advocacy and global citizenship.

Three schools are recipients of the Awards of Emeritus for continuing their 2024 achievement of excellence, Madera Elementary School in Ventura County, and Natomas Pathways Prep Middle School and High School in Sacramento County. South Junior High School in Orange County earned the Award of Emeritus at the Merit level.

"This year, we introduced the Emeritus tier to honor the schools that consistently get top scores," explained Administrative Presiding Justice Judith McConnell, Lead of the Chief Justice's Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative. "This gives room for other schools making an equally honorable impact."

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Julia Alloggiamento, Vice Lead of the Power of Democracy, announced the honors of Distinction to Anaheim High School in Orange County, August Boeger Middle School in Santa Clara County, and Garfield Elementary in Fresno County, and the Award of Merit awarded to Norwalk High School in Los Angeles County, Antioch Charter Academy II in Contra Costa County, and Emperor Elementary in Los Angeles County.

The Civic Learning Award program is co-sponsored by the Chief Justice of California and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. It promotes the “Six Proven Practices in Civic Learning,” which include instruction in government, service-learning, student voice, and real-world simulations of democratic processes.

For a full list of honorees and details about the Civic Learning Award program, visit powerofdemocracy.org.