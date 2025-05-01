Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (Nasdaq:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on May 1, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Voting Results from Annual General Meeting
A total of 55,396,544 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 82.2% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
|Director
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Against
|% of Votes Against
|Doug Arnell
|54,147,910
|99.75
|134,295
|0.25
|Jim Bertram
|53,834,306
|99.17
|447,897
|0.83
|Paul Dobson
|54,224,354
|99.89
|57,850
|0.11
|Maureen Howe
|53,971,857
|99.43
|310,348
|0.57
|Leslie O’Donoghue
|54,239,523
|99.92
|42,682
|0.08
|Roger Perreault
|53,875,191
|99.25
|406,513
|0.75
|Kevin Rodgers
|54,108,905
|99.68
|173,298
|0.32
|John Sampson
|53,887,372
|99.27
|394,833
|0.73
|Rich Sumner
|54,250,677
|99.94
|31,528
|0.06
|Benita Warmbold
|53,736,303
|98.99
|545,902
|1.01
|Xiaoping Yang
|54,046,196
|99.57
|236,006
|0.43
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Methanex.
Votes For (percent): 73.04%
Votes Withheld (percent): 26.96%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept Methanex’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 6, 2025 was approved.
Votes For (percent): 80.76%
Votes Against (percent): 19.24%
Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.
Inquiries:
Sarah Herriott
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851
www.methanex.com
