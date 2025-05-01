Secretary Burgum Visits Gulf of America to Discuss American Energy Dominance

Statement from Interior Press:

Secretary Doug Burgum traveled to the Gulf of America today to tour an offshore oil rig and liquefied natural gas export facility. During his visit, Secretary Burgum met with local energy workers to discuss President Trump’s agenda for American Energy Dominance and how it is positively impacting oil and gas producers. The Department of the Interior, under the direction of the President, have instituted common sense initiatives to increase jobs, economic growth, and the production of reliable, affordable energy. Last week alone, the Department announced major changes to our nation’s permitting process, cutting down a multiyear process to a matter of days. This was followed by another critical announcement to implement new parameters for Downhole Commingling in the Paleogene reservoirs to significantly boost offshore oil output in the Gulf region. This change, the result of extensive technical consultation with offshore industry leaders, could increase production output by roughly 10%, which would translate into over 100,000 barrels per day production increase over the next ten years and lower costs for American families.

