During fishing opener weekend and always: Clean, drain, dispose every time (published May 1, 2025)

The approaching walleye fishing season comes with a reminder from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to always follow state laws to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Most anglers and boaters in Minnesota take the clean, drain, dispose steps for invasive species prevention every time they leave a lake or river. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said prevention takes action by anglers and boaters, watercraft inspectors and enforcement, and partnerships with governments and organizations.

“Minnesota is nationally recognized for its AIS prevention successes and that’s due in large part to the powerful partnership model we have in place in the state,” said Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We’re grateful for the partnerships with nonprofits, local governments, the University of Minnesota, and lake associations that are essential to helping prevent the spread of AIS and keeping our lakes clean and healthy.”

DNR Invasive Species Program Supervisor Kelly Pennington said people need to take prevention steps whether an enforcement officer or watercraft inspector is present or not.

“All anglers and boaters in Minnesota are required to take three simple steps: clean, drain, dispose,” Pennington said. “It’s not only the best way to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, but it’s also the law in Minnesota.”

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and gear to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft, trailers and gear – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination webpage of the DNR website.

Spray watercraft, trailers and gear with high-pressure water or rinse with water.

Dry watercraft, trailers and gear for at least five days before using in another water body.

The DNR appreciates the efforts and collaboration of everyone engaged in aquatic invasive species prevention and management, including Wildlife Forever, Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee, the University of Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center, lake service providers and other outdoor recreation businesses, lake associations, recreation and hobbyist groups, tribal natural resource managers.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found an invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species webpage of the DNR website.