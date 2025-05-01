DNR seeks public comments on proposed OHV grant-in-aid trails (published May 1, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments on proposed off-highway vehicle trail projects submitted through the state’s grant-in-aid program. The OHV GIA program is a cost-share partnership between the DNR, local government sponsors and local clubs. The program funds maintenance and development of trails for all-terrain vehicles, off-highway motorcycles, and off-road vehicles.

The following proposals are open for public comment:

City of Roseau Connector: The city of Roseau Parks and Recreation Department is requesting GIA funding for a 10.4-mile trail system. The proposed route would connect to the Great Northern Connection Veterans Memorial Trail, which links Roseau and Warroad.

City of Wolf Lake Connector: The city of Wolf Lake is proposing a 6-mile ATV trail, which includes a 3-mile segment along both sides of the Highway 38 treadway in Becker County. The trail would connect the city to existing OHV trails in the Smoky Hills State Forest.

Chisholm Easterly Connector: This 4-mile route proposed by the city of Chisholm in St. Louis County is designed to direct ATV traffic east of the Dunwoody Pit, reducing overlap with mountain biking trails near the Redhead system. The route is already open to ATV use but is not currently enrolled in the GIA program.

Moose River Connector: This proposal by Aitkin County includes 10.1 miles of trail connecting the North Soo Line near the Moose River Connector by Shovel Lake to Hill City. The proposed trail would utilize existing forest roads, county roads and OHV trails, and cross lands managed by the Aitkin County Land Department and the Minnesota DNR.

AlanDale OHM Trails: Kanabec County and the Norsemen Motorcycle Club are requesting GIA funding for the AlanDale OHM trail system. The proposed 23.9-mile trail includes 4.7 miles of existing OHV trail not currently in the GIA program and 19.2 miles of new trail across public lands in Kanabec and Aitkin counties.

The DNR will accept written comments on these proposals until 4:30 p.m. Friday,

May 30. Comments may be submitted:

Via email to Molly Lou Pintok at [email protected] ( please indicate the name of the proposed trail(s) being commented on in the subject line and email body )

( ) Via mail to Molly Lou Pintok, Principal Planner, Minnesota DNR, Parks and Trails Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155

A map of the proposed trail segments can be found at the DNR’s OHV trail plans and proposals webpage. For more information, call Molly Lou Pintok, 651-259-5095.