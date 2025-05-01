DNR expands all-terrain track chair program thanks to Get Out MORE (published May 1, 2025)

All-terrain track chairs are available to state park and recreation area visitors with disabilities, expanding access to more parks and trails throughout the state.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expanding its all-terrain track chair program, bringing 10 more of the adaptive mobility devices to eight new locations. The DNR launched the program in 2022 with five track chairs. After this latest program expansion, DNR will have 23 track chairs available across the state.

The electric powered chairs enable visitors to explore trails and other areas within state parks and recreation areas that can’t be accessed using a regular wheelchair or may not otherwise be accessible to visitors with mobility limitations.

This track chair program expansion is funded by the Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) initiative. Get Out MORE is a historic, one-time investment of $150 million to help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy a world-class recreation system, whichever outdoor experience they choose. The initiative includes $35.4 million for more than 100 access and accessibility projects throughout the state, including $1 million for adaptive equipment such as track chairs, accessible hunting blinds, and supporting infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled to expand the track chair program and open up even more of Minnesota’s incredible outdoor spaces to people of all abilities,” said DNR Parks and Trails Division Director Ann Pierce. “The research is clear, spending time in nature provides significant health and wellness benefits to people. Providing adaptive equipment like the all-terrain track chairs brings valuable outdoor experiences to more Minnesotans and visitors.”

Ten additional all-terrain track chairs will be available for visitors this spring, with some being available in May, and the rest available in June. The additional 10 track chairs will be located at:

Fort Snelling State Park (adding a second track chair to this park)

Jay Cooke State Park

Lake Shetek State Park

Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

Moose Lake State Park

Northwest region parks (one shared track chair for Big Bog State Recreation Area and Hayes Lake, Lake Bronson and Zippel Bay state parks)

Rice Lake State Park

William O’Brien State Park (two chairs will be available at this location)

To ensure a track chair is available when they visit, people can make a reservation at mndnr.gov/reservations. There is no cost or proof of disability required to use an all-terrain track chair. Visitors will need a state park vehicle permit. Minnesota residents who qualify for disability parking can get a reduced rate year-round vehicle permit for $12. To learn more, visit the DNR’s state park permit website.

For more information, including a full list of all state parks and recreation areas offering adaptive equipment and direct links to make reservations at each site, visit the DNR’s track chair webpage.