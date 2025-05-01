California considers scrapping revamped bar exam after botched test rollout

In a 65-page petition filed on Tuesday to the high court, the State Bar of California introduced the potential return of the Multistate Bar Exam, which is the multiple-choice component of the national bar exam produced by the National Conference of Bar Examiners. The petition also asked the court to approve several scoring adjustments meant to address the various technical issues February bar examinees faced.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.