Province Increases Monthly Benefits for Income Assistance Clients

May 1, 2025

Starting this month, income assistance clients are receiving higher monthly benefits. As announced in the 2025-26 Provincial Budget, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $11 million to increase monthly income assistance basic benefits by two per cent for Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) and Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) clients.

"This year's budget is investing in income assistance programs to help make life more affordable for individuals, families, and seniors," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Saskatchewan Income assistance benefits are among the highest in Canada, and this year's increases will provide even more support to help people meet their basic needs as they work to become more self-sufficient to the best of their abilities."

In May 2025, SIS clients will receive higher monthly benefits for the fourth year in a row. A $6 million investment is increasing the monthly Adult Basic Benefit and Shelter Benefit by a combined total of up to $40 per month.

Also, in May 2025, SAID benefits will increase for the third year in a row. A $5 million investment will increase SAID living income benefits by up to $40 per month. SAID clients are also benefiting from a $500,000 investment announced in the 2025-26 Provincial Budget to increase SAID annual earned income exemptions by $1,000, enabling clients to earn more from employment before their benefits are impacted.

Saskatchewan people and families with low incomes will also benefit from other affordability measures introduced in the 2025-26 Provincial Budget. This includes doubling the Active Families Benefit, enhancements to basic tax credits, and a five per cent increase to the Saskatchewan Low-Income Tax Credit annually for the next four years.

Since 2007, the province has increased its investment in income assistance programs by $356.5 million, or 116 per cent.

