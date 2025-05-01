Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,472 in the last 365 days.

Traffic will be detoured north of Laramie on US30/287 beginning next week

LARAMIE, Wyo. – A mile long detour will take effect next week on US Highway 30/287 north of Laramie, weather permitting.

A local business will be constructing a rail spur that will cross under US Highway 30/287 by mile marker 318. In doing so, crews will be erecting a bridge to span the rail spur.

While work is underway, traffic will be detoured. Motorists should expect a reduced speed limit of 35 mph through the unpaved detour. There will be a 16 foot width restriction in place.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The work, requiring the detour, is anticipated to be completed by October 10, 2025. All scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Traffic will be detoured north of Laramie on US30/287 beginning next week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more