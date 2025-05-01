Traffic will be detoured north of Laramie on US30/287 beginning next week

LARAMIE, Wyo. – A mile long detour will take effect next week on US Highway 30/287 north of Laramie, weather permitting.

A local business will be constructing a rail spur that will cross under US Highway 30/287 by mile marker 318. In doing so, crews will be erecting a bridge to span the rail spur.

While work is underway, traffic will be detoured. Motorists should expect a reduced speed limit of 35 mph through the unpaved detour. There will be a 16 foot width restriction in place.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The work, requiring the detour, is anticipated to be completed by October 10, 2025. All scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather.