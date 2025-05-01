Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,863 in the last 365 days.

REMINDER: Division of Marine Fisheries urges fishermen to complete license/permit renewals early

NCDEQ’s Division of Marine Fisheries is urging those who hold commercial fishing, seafood dealer and for-hire licenses and permits to go ahead and renew those licenses and permits this month. 

Those who do may find reduced wait times, as opposed to those who wait until late June.

Another way to avoid long lines is to renew by mail or drop-box. The Division has mailed renewal packets to license and permit holders who renewed their license by mail last year. The packets include an application and a self-addressed, postage paid envelope.

License holders who did not receive a packet will need to renew their license in person, but may request to receive a license packet next year.

Those who have questions should call their local license office at the number listed below or email License@deq.nc.gov. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

DMF Headquarters

3441 Arendell St.
Morehead City, NC 28557
Phone: 252-515-5500 or 800-682-2632

Manteo Field Office

1021 Driftwood Dr.
Manteo, NC 27954
Phone 252-423-5250 or 800-405-7774   

Pamlico District Office

943 Washington Square Mall
Highway 17, Washington, NC 27889
Phone: 252-948-3800 or 800-338-7804

Southern District Office

127 Cardinal Drive Extension
Wilmington, NC 28405
Phone: 910-796-7215 or 800-248-4536


2025 commercial fishing, seafood dealer and for-hire licenses and permits expire on June 30. The 2026 licenses and permits will become effective on July 1.

The deadline is not the same for Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses, which expire based on the date of purchase. Recreational fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased or renewed online at https://www.ncwildlife.gov by calling N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission at 1-888-248-6834 during office hours or at a many outdoor shops (find a license agent in your area).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

REMINDER: Division of Marine Fisheries urges fishermen to complete license/permit renewals early

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more