REMINDER: Division of Marine Fisheries urges fishermen to complete license/permit renewals early

NCDEQ’s Division of Marine Fisheries is urging those who hold commercial fishing, seafood dealer and for-hire licenses and permits to go ahead and renew those licenses and permits this month.

Those who do may find reduced wait times, as opposed to those who wait until late June.

Another way to avoid long lines is to renew by mail or drop-box. The Division has mailed renewal packets to license and permit holders who renewed their license by mail last year. The packets include an application and a self-addressed, postage paid envelope.

License holders who did not receive a packet will need to renew their license in person, but may request to receive a license packet next year.

Those who have questions should call their local license office at the number listed below or email License@deq.nc.gov. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.



DMF Headquarters 3441 Arendell St.

Morehead City, NC 28557

Phone: 252-515-5500 or 800-682-2632 Manteo Field Office 1021 Driftwood Dr.

Manteo, NC 27954

Phone 252-423-5250 or 800-405-7774 Pamlico District Office 943 Washington Square Mall

Highway 17, Washington, NC 27889

Phone: 252-948-3800 or 800-338-7804 Southern District Office 127 Cardinal Drive Extension

Wilmington, NC 28405

Phone: 910-796-7215 or 800-248-4536



2025 commercial fishing, seafood dealer and for-hire licenses and permits expire on June 30. The 2026 licenses and permits will become effective on July 1.

The deadline is not the same for Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses, which expire based on the date of purchase. Recreational fishing and hunting licenses can be purchased or renewed online at https://www.ncwildlife.gov by calling N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission at 1-888-248-6834 during office hours or at a many outdoor shops (find a license agent in your area).