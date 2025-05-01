THINK AGENT STANDARD LAUNCHES WITH SUPPORT FROM 70+ COMPANIES TO CHALLENGE BIG TECH’S AI MONOPOLY

New Open-Source Framework Enables Decentralized AI Agents To Operate Autonomously Across Networks — With Validation From Yuga Labs, Arbitrum, Futureverse, Magic Eden, Venice.Ai, And More

SEATTLE, WA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thinkagents.ai is proud to announce the beta launch of the Think Agent Standard, a foundational framework for enabling millions of autonomous, on-chain AI agents to transact and communicate. Developed by the Think team in strategic partnership with the Independent AI Institute , a research collective of thought leaders and builders from more than 70 companies advancing decentralized AI, this new standard establishes a universal method for smart agents to interoperate across decentralized networks, unlocking new applications in compute, inference, and trusted execution environments.

Just as the ERC-20 standard enabled the tokenized economy, the Think Agent Standard introduces a modular, permissionless, and composable system that allows AI agents to function as sovereign digital entities: owning wallets, interacting with smart contracts, and transacting seamlessly across every blockchain.

In a world dominated by centralized AI systems controlled by major platforms, the Think Agent Standard represents a meaningful departure. It gives developers and users alike the tools to build intelligent agents they own and control with their data, identity, and intelligence intact. This isn’t just open AI. It’s owned AI.

“We’re at a turning point,” said Mike Anderson, core contributor to Thinkagents.ai. “In the same way that open-source software reshaped the internet, we believe the Think Agent Standard will set a new benchmark for AI. By creating a truly permissionless and composable standard, our team and partners are unlocking AI’s full potential to become a first-class citizen of the blockchain economy.”

Futureverse , the technology company partnering with the THINK Protocol, plays a foundational role in powering the infrastructure of Think AI agents. By integrating The Murmur Matrix , a novel AI memory system, Think AI agents gain long-term contextual awareness, adaptive learning, and cross-platform operability, unlocking powerful new use cases across AI-driven DAOs, generative media, trading systems, robotics, and Web3 gaming.

Each Think AI agent is powered by Non-Fungible Intelligence™ (NFI), a digital identity layer that establishes ownership, memory, and authentication – with the core genome palette residing on The Root Network and subsequent layers deployed to any connected network natively.

These agents are composed of three core elements:

Soul (NFI): Provides a persistent, self-sovereign identity

Provides a persistent, self-sovereign identity Mind: Governs behavior and decision-making

Governs behavior and decision-making Body: Allows interaction across platforms and environments





Together, these elements enable composable, adaptable, and interoperable agents designed to power the next chapter of the (decentralized) internet.

The first platform built on the Think Agent Standard is SOULS , a personal AI agent that users can own, train, and customize. Developed on the THINK Protocol, SOULS connects to thousands of open-source applications and evolves over time by integrating the best available intelligence without compromising user privacy or ownership.

As adoption grows, the Think Agent Standard is already gaining momentum across the decentralized ecosystem. Leading organizations in gaming, infrastructure, and generative AI, including Yuga Labs, Futureverse, Alchemy, Render, Venice.ai, and Magic Eden, are actively integrating the standard into real-world applications, validating its potential across use cases.

“Partnering with Think Agents marks a key milestone in the evolution of intelligent infrastructure onchain. We believe AI agents will play a foundational role in web3, and we’re proud to support the expansion of this technology on ApeChain.” - Cameron Kates, CEO, ApeCoin Foundation



“Our mission at Futureverse is to enable the open, interoperable intelligent metaverse. THINK is a cornerstone protocol to enable that outcome, providing a simple protocol to enable users to take their agent everywhere they go and to build the worlds they imagine.” - Aaron McDonald, CEO, Futureverse





“We believe the future of Web3 isn’t just human—it’s agentic. By partnering with Think Agents, we’re helping to build infrastructure for autonomous software that can reason, transact, and scale across chains.” - Guillaume Poncin, CTO, Alchemy

“Think Agents would be able to interoperate with the Render Network’s large, distributed network to run next-generation AI models. This partnership is an example of how interoperable AI systems are the future.” - Trevor Harries-Jones, of the Render Network Foundation’s board of Directors

“We believe the next era of NFTs will be intelligent, evolving, and personalized. The Think Agent mint is a perfect example of what’s possible when cutting-edge AI meets onchain ownership.” - Chris Akhavan, Chief Revenue Officer, Magic Eden

“The Think Agent Standard allows us to provide our agent tools like AI web search, generative images, and more to every agent using the standard. This is the future of interoperability.” - JW, CEO, Heurist

“Aethir is proud to partner with Think Agents to provide bare metal GPU infrastructure to decentralized agents.” - Kyle Okamoto, CTO, Aethir

“Spheron is partnering with Think Agents to provide trusted execution environments for independent AI agents.” - Prashant Maurya, CEO, Spheron

“The collaboration taking place in decentralized AI is a great sign of things to come. The Think Agent Standard is a great example of how permissionless innovation is growing out of the Morpheus Ecosystem.” - David Johnston, Morpheus Contributor

The Think Agent Standard beta is now live – developers, enterprises, and Web3 communities are invited to experiment with the framework. The roadmap ahead includes the launch of the SOULS platform, the mainnet launch, the THINK token debut and expansion of the THINK ecosystem across new categories. To learn more, contribute to the standard, or participate in the beta, visit ThinkAgents.ai or follow along on X .

Full documentation is available at docs.thinkagents.ai .

About Thinkagents.ai

Thinkagents.ai is the team behind the Think Agent Standard, an open-source framework for building autonomous, on-chain AI agents that operate autonomously across decentralized networks. In partnership with the Independent AI Institute and powered by the THINK Protocol, the company is creating the foundation for a composable, interoperable AI ecosystem owned and controlled by its users.

About Futureverse

Futureverse is a technology company building the foundation for the next chapter of the internet. Its proprietary tools across AI, blockchain, digital identity, and virtual asset infrastructure power everything from avatars and collectibles to immersive games and expansive metaverse experiences. Futureverse enables brands, developers, and businesses to deepen consumer engagement, unlock new revenue streams, and future-proof their digital strategies. By making onboarding effortless and digital ownership seamless, Futureverse transforms once-complex technologies into simple, invisible experiences. The company partners with global leaders like Netflix, MLB, DC Comics, Reebok and Warner Bros. to redefine how people connect with brands in an open, interoperable digital world.

