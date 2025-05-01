Governor Kehoe Requests Federal Disaster Declaration in Response to March 30-April 8 Severe Storms, Tornadoes, and Flooding
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 01, 2025
Today, Governor Mike Kehoe requested that President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance in a total of 26 Missouri counties in response to the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that caused widespread destruction across the state from March 30 to April 8. Six deaths were confirmed due to severe storms during the period. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.
For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov
