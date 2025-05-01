Multi-Agency Resource Centers to provide recovery resources and assist disaster survivors

JEFFERSON CITY —

To assist families and individuals impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes that devastated much of Missouri March 14-15, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has coordinated with volunteer partners and other state and local agencies to organize several Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) beginning Tuesday, March 25.

MARCs are one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources and support services in communities impacted by disasters, including cleaning supplies, insurance information, food stamp replacement, emergency financial assistance, legal services and more.

Multiple MARCs will take place throughout next week in Rolla, Hartville, West Plains, Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Doniphan, Perryville, Pacific and Piedmont. Additional MARCs are being scheduled in Jefferson and St. Louis counties and will be announced as times and locations are confirmed. Residents of impacted areas can choose to attend any of the MARCs. It does not have to be in the city or county in which they reside.

Tuesday, March 25

Rolla

Missouri S&T Recreation Center

705 W. 10th St.

Rolla, MO 65409

12 – 7 p.m.

Hartville

Little Creek Baptist Church

7191 Alva Rd.

Hartville, MO 65667

12 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26

Rolla

Missouri S&T Recreation Center

705 W. 10th St.

Rolla, MO 65409

12 – 7 p.m.

West Plains

West Plains Civic Center

110 St. Louis St.

West Plains, MO 65775

12 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 27

Poplar Bluff

Black River Coliseum

301 S. 5th St.

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

12 – 7 p.m.

Van Buren

Van Buren Community Center

1204 D Highway

Van Buren, MO 63937

12 – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 28

Poplar Bluff

Black River Coliseum

301 S. 5th St.

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

12 – 7 p.m.

Doniphan

Caring Community Partnership

209 W. Highway St.

Doniphan, MO 63939

12 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

Perryville

Park Center

800 City Park Dr.

Perryville, MO 63775

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Piedmont

Clearwater R-1 High School

200 Henry White Blvd

Piedmont, MO 63957

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 30

Pacific

Pacific Eagles Hall

707 W. Congress St.

Pacific, MO 63069

1 – 7 p.m.

Piedmont

Clearwater R-1 High School

200 Henry White Blvd

Piedmont, MO 63957

1 – 6 p.m.

Agencies at the MARCs can only assist individuals and families, not businesses. Individuals are asked to bring photo identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. If identification has been lost due to damage, representatives at the MARCs can assist residents with information on how to replace IDs and other important paperwork.

If a major federal disaster declaration is approved for Individual Assistance, individuals who do not qualify for MARC assistance may still qualify for federal assistance.

Those in need of debris clean-up assistance can call the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at (844) 965-1386 to be connected with volunteers from local relief organizations and community and faith-based groups who may be able to help. All services are free, though assistance is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. This hotline has been extended and will remain active through Friday, April 4, 2025.

Missourians with unmet needs are encouraged to contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services, visit recovery.mo.gov.