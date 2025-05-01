Multi-Agency Resource Centers to provide recovery resources and assist disaster survivors
To assist families and individuals impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes that devastated much of Missouri March 14-15, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has coordinated with volunteer partners and other state and local agencies to organize several Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) beginning Tuesday, March 25.
MARCs are one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources and support services in communities impacted by disasters, including cleaning supplies, insurance information, food stamp replacement, emergency financial assistance, legal services and more.
Multiple MARCs will take place throughout next week in Rolla, Hartville, West Plains, Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Doniphan, Perryville, Pacific and Piedmont. Additional MARCs are being scheduled in Jefferson and St. Louis counties and will be announced as times and locations are confirmed. Residents of impacted areas can choose to attend any of the MARCs. It does not have to be in the city or county in which they reside.
Tuesday, March 25
Rolla
Missouri S&T Recreation Center
705 W. 10th St.
Rolla, MO 65409
12 – 7 p.m.
Hartville
Little Creek Baptist Church
7191 Alva Rd.
Hartville, MO 65667
12 – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 26
Rolla
Missouri S&T Recreation Center
705 W. 10th St.
Rolla, MO 65409
12 – 7 p.m.
West Plains
West Plains Civic Center
110 St. Louis St.
West Plains, MO 65775
12 – 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 27
Poplar Bluff
Black River Coliseum
301 S. 5th St.
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
12 – 7 p.m.
Van Buren
Van Buren Community Center
1204 D Highway
Van Buren, MO 63937
12 – 7 p.m.
Friday, March 28
Poplar Bluff
Black River Coliseum
301 S. 5th St.
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
12 – 7 p.m.
Doniphan
Caring Community Partnership
209 W. Highway St.
Doniphan, MO 63939
12 – 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 29
Perryville
Park Center
800 City Park Dr.
Perryville, MO 63775
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Piedmont
Clearwater R-1 High School
200 Henry White Blvd
Piedmont, MO 63957
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 30
Pacific
Pacific Eagles Hall
707 W. Congress St.
Pacific, MO 63069
1 – 7 p.m.
Piedmont
Clearwater R-1 High School
200 Henry White Blvd
Piedmont, MO 63957
1 – 6 p.m.
Agencies at the MARCs can only assist individuals and families, not businesses. Individuals are asked to bring photo identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. If identification has been lost due to damage, representatives at the MARCs can assist residents with information on how to replace IDs and other important paperwork.
If a major federal disaster declaration is approved for Individual Assistance, individuals who do not qualify for MARC assistance may still qualify for federal assistance.
Those in need of debris clean-up assistance can call the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at (844) 965-1386 to be connected with volunteers from local relief organizations and community and faith-based groups who may be able to help. All services are free, though assistance is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. This hotline has been extended and will remain active through Friday, April 4, 2025.
Missourians with unmet needs are encouraged to contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services, visit recovery.mo.gov.
