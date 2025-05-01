Three Air Medical Bases Unite Under AirLIFE TEXAS Name

Sister bases in New Braunfels, Uvalde, and Snyder now operating under unified identity

New Braunfels, TX, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new name in emergency air medical service is spreading across the Lone Star State as three established sister programs unite under a shared brand: AirLIFE TEXAS. AirLift Texas in New Braunfels, San Antonio AirLIFE in Uvalde, and Native Air in Snyder now share a single identify while continuing their commitment to delivering lifesaving care. All three bases are part of Air Methods, the leading air medical service in the nation.

“Transitioning these bases to the same program name helps to clarify the emergency air medical ecosystem we maintain across the state,” said Tony Fleming, regional vice president with Air Methods. “Our clinicians provide the highest level of critical care, and by having the same name, patients know they will receive that exceptional standard of care even when visiting other parts of the state.”

The AirLIFE TEXAS bases in Snyder and Uvalde fly Bell 407 helicopters to serve the people of western and southern Texas, while the base in New Braunfels operates a Pilatus PC-12 fixed wing plane, transporting patients throughout the Hill Country, Rio Grande Valley, and beyond when they need to travel farther distances for specialized care, or when weather conditions prevent helicopter flight.

“We are excited to have these three bases operating under the AirLIFE TEXAS name,” said Air Methods Area Manager Joel Ramirez. “It will help the communities we serve understand the scope and scale of the program so they know, should the need arise, they are receiving the best possible care in the air.”

The highly trained flight nurses and paramedics aboard every AirLIFE TEXAS flight are equipped to transport pediatric, high-risk obstetrics, cardiac, stroke, and other patients with a wide variety of critical care needs. They carry specialized medical equipment, as well as whole blood that can be administered in-flight for patients suffering significant blood loss and at risk for hemorrhagic shock, which causes the body’s organs to fail and can lead to death.

Air Methods is dedicated to serving the people of Texas and beyond. The company is in-network with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and most major health insurance providers. Additionally, the Air Methods patient advocacy program works with all patients, regardless of insurance status, to help ensure the affordability of air medical services. Patients do not need a membership to be transported by any air medical company.





###

About Air Methods:

AirLIFE TEXAS is part of Air Methods (airmethods.com), the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to approximately 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

Photos are available here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/d3iaTyYT12crLLCLA

Denisse Coffman Air Methods 720-666-8499 media@airmethods.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.