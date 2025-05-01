Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater Welcomes Antitrust Division Leadership Team

Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division welcomes a new member of the division’s leadership team. AAG Slater appointed Dina Kallay to serve as Deputy Assistant Attorney General for International, Policy and Appellate. Kallay joins the division’s leadership team including Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, four Deputy Assistant Attorneys General and Chief of Staff.

“The DOJ Antitrust Division is truly fortunate to have in place a deep bench of experts so early in the Trump 47 Administration. Each team member brings broad experience to their government service, and I am truly grateful to them for stepping into their roles as we take over several landmark cases,” said Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater. “I look forward to working with this talented team as well as the dedicated staff of the Antitrust Division as we work together to enforce the nation’s antitrust laws.”

The leadership team includes:

Roger Alford serves as Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General. Mr. Alford previously served in the first Trump Administration as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Antitrust Division. He is a tenured Professor of Law on leave from Notre Dame Law School, where he has taught since 2012. During that time, he also consulted on antitrust matters, including as an expert witness in the landmark 2023 real estate $1.8 billion litigation against the National Association of Realtors, and since 2019 consulting for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas v. Google. He served as a law clerk to Judge James Buckley of the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and Judge Richard Allison of the Iran- United States Claims Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands. He also practiced law with Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C. and was a Senior Legal Advisor to the Claims Resolution Tribunal for Dormant Activities in Zurich, Switzerland.

He earned his B.A. with Honors from Baylor University in 1985, his M.Div. from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, his J.D. with Honors from New York University, and his LL.M., first in class, from Edinburgh University.

Omeed Assefi serves as Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General with a focus on criminal enforcement. At the beginning of the second Trump Administration, Mr. Assefi served as the division’s Acting Assistant Attorney General. Prior to that position, he litigated criminal prosecutions and led complex investigations against major companies and individuals for antitrust violations as a member of the division’s Washington Criminal Section. Previously, Mr. Assefi served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Columbia. There, he prosecuted violent crime in U.S. District Court as well as Superior Court.

Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Assefi served in the Trump Administration as a Deputy Associate Attorney General in the Office of the Associate Attorney General. There, he helped supervise the Civil, Antitrust, and Civil Rights Divisions. Mr. Assefi also served as Chief of Staff of the Civil Rights Division. Mr. Assefi began his service in the Trump Administration as an Assistant Special Counsel in the White House Counsel’s Office, where he represented the Office of the President in the Department of Justice Special Counsel’s Investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election. Mr. Assefi earned a J.D. from American University Washington College of Law, a M.P.P. from George Mason University’s Schar School of Public Policy, and a B.A. from Trinity College.

Mark Hamer serves as Deputy Assistant Attorney General with a focus on civil litigation and enforcement. He has over 30 years of litigation experience in both public service and private practice. Before returning to the Division, Mr. Hamer was a partner at a global law firm where he served as Global Chair of its Antitrust & Competition Practice Group, leading a team of over 250 competition lawyers in 43 countries. In private practice, he focused on antitrust litigation and antitrust conduct and merger investigations around the world. Mr. Hamer previously served as a trial attorney in the Antitrust Division handling both merger and non-merger litigation. Mr. Hamer received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, and a B.A. in History with High Distinction from the University of Virginia.

Dina Kallay serves as Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Policy & International Affairs. Before joining the Antitrust Division, she was global Head of Competition Law at Ericsson. From 2006-2013, Dina served as Counsel for Intellectual Property & International Antitrust at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Office of International Affairs. Earlier in her career she practiced law at several law firms, most recently with Howrey LLP in Washington D.C., and worked at the European Commission’s Directorate General for Competition (DG COMP) in Brussels, Belgium

Dina received her LL.B. magna cum laude and B.A. in economics from Tel Aviv University (1996), and her LL.M. (Int’l Economic Law) (1998) and S.J.D. (2003) from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where she was a student of former Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust, Professor Tom Kauper. She has taught antitrust and intellectual property at the Hebrew, Bar Ilan and Georgetown Universities, and is a frequent writer and speaker on international antitrust and antitrust-intellectual property topics.

William “Bill” Rinner serves as Deputy Assistant Attorney General with a focus on civil enforcement and mergers. Prior to his return to the division, Mr. Rinner was Senior Regulatory Counsel at Apollo Global Management Inc. There, he was responsible for overseeing antitrust and various other regulatory matters. From 2017-2020, Mr. Rinner served at the Antitrust Division first as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General, and subsequently as Chief of Staff and Senior Counsel. Earlier in his career, he practiced antitrust law at two major national firms. After law school, he clerked for Hon. Richard Posner of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. He received a J.D. from Yale Law School, and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Notre Dame.

Dr. Chetan Sangvhi serves as Deputy Assistant Attorney General focused on Economics. Dr. Sanghvi has deep experience conducting economic research and analyses in the context of antitrust policy. In his tours of duty at the FTC and in private practice, he has evaluated the competitive impacts of hundreds of proposed mergers and other antitrust concerns. He has been recognized by the FTC for his “outstanding intellectual and analytical contributions to a broad range of complex economic issues arising in the FTC’s competition mission” and by professional reference publications. Dr. Sanghvi has taught at New York University, Johns Hopkins University, Rutgers University, and Trinity College and holds a PhD in economics from Rutgers University and a BA in economics from Northwestern University.

Sara Matar serves as the Chief of Staff. Prior to this role, she served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C. Sara was previously a senior advisor to Congressman Lee Zeldin on foreign policy and judiciary matters. She also served as a staff member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee where she worked on oversight and Middle East policy. Sara received her J.D from George Washington University Law School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Emerson College. She served as law clerk to the Honorable Judge Lynn Hughes in the Southern District of Texas.