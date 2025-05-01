Aura Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Fireside Chat at 9:30 a.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Fireside Chat at 2:00 p.m. ET.

TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. ET.





The live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aurabiosciences.com/events-and-presentations, where a replay of each webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for solid tumors that aim to preserve organ function. Our lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), is currently in late-stage development for primary choroidal melanoma and in early-stage development in other ocular oncology indications and bladder cancer. Aura Biosciences is headquartered in Boston, MA. Our mission is to grow as an innovative global oncology company that positively transforms the lives of patients.

For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @AuraBiosciences and visit us on LinkedIn.

