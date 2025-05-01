Option Care Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Bank of America Healthcare Conference, being held in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, including a presentation at 8:00am PT/11:00am ET.

The William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference, being held in Chicago, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, including a presentation at 11:20am CT/12:20pm ET.

The Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, on Monday, June 9, 2025, including a fireside chat at 2:00pm ET.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

Mike Shapiro

Chief Financial Officer

T: (312) 940-2538

Investor.relations@optioncare.com

