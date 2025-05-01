ADOT open houses will detail next I-10 reconstruction plans in Tucson

TUCSON – With work kicking off this summer to reconstruct and widen Interstate 10 between Kino Parkway and Country Club Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting two open houses this month to share plans.

Both events will include presentations by ADOT team members, who will discuss how the $600 million project will improve traffic flow and safety along I-10 southeast of downtown Tucson.

An in-person open house is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, at the Kino Sports Complex Event Center, 2805 East Ajo Way. A virtual open house scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, can be accessed at bit.ly/KinotoCCMay2025.

Both events will begin with a presentation, followed by a question and answer session. Spanish translators will be available at both open houses.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2025 and continue through 2028. The project will:

Widen I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Park Avenue and Alvernon Way, and to four lanes in each direction west of Kino Parkway.

Reconstruct the interchange at Kino Parkway.

Remove the existing interchange Palo Verde Road.

Construct a new Country Club Road interchange that will provide access for traffic that currently uses the interchange at Palo Verde Road to allow for safer traffic movements to and from I-10.

Construct a new westbound on-ramp at the Alvernon Way interchange.

Construct an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex, a project funded by Pima County.

The project will be the first to result from a study completed in 2020 that recommended how to best improve mobility along a roughly 10-mile stretch of I-10 between I-19 and Kolb Road. The study also identified an alignment for an extension of State Route 210 (Barraza Aviation Parkway) along Alvernon Way that will connect I-10 to downtown Tucson.

For more information, please visit I-10KinotoCountryClub.